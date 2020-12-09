Architectural & Archaeological Society’s anniversary exhibition reopens at city’s museum
St Albans Architectural & Archaeological Society’s 175th anniversary exhibition at St Albans Museum has reopened after lockdown.
SAHAAS initially aimed to launch the celebratory exhibition over the summer, but had to push the event back to autumn due to pandemic restrictions.
The exhibition initially opened in October, but had to close its doors to the public when the Prime Minister announced a second lockdown on October 31.
An online, virtual exhibition complements the in-person experience, and also makes the event accessible to those who cannot go to the museum.
The society was formed in October 1845, and now boasts over 500 members who work to protect and promote the heritage of the city.
SAHAAS president John Morewood said: “Like those who formed the society in 1845, we seek to promote an interest in and the study of local history.
“The exhibition tells the story of the city and its environs through a collection of fascinating objects, each illustrating an aspect of the society’s regional and national achievements.”
Andie Hill, publicity officer for SAHAAS said: “We worked really hard to adapt it to the new restrictions. We worked very closely with the museum to make sure that it’s safe.”
John added: “175 years isn’t a stopping point, it’s a launching pad.”
The exhibition is open until Janurary 31 2021. To visit the online exhibition, visit SAHAAS’s website.