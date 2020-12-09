Architectural & Archaeological Society’s anniversary exhibition reopens at city’s museum

SAHAAS' 175th anniversary exhibition has reopened its doors to the public. Picture: SAHAAS Archant

St Albans Architectural & Archaeological Society’s 175th anniversary exhibition at St Albans Museum has reopened after lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans and Herts Arc & Arc are celebrating their 175th anniversary this year. Picture: Andie Hill St Albans and Herts Arc & Arc are celebrating their 175th anniversary this year. Picture: Andie Hill

SAHAAS initially aimed to launch the celebratory exhibition over the summer, but had to push the event back to autumn due to pandemic restrictions.

The exhibition initially opened in October, but had to close its doors to the public when the Prime Minister announced a second lockdown on October 31.

READ MORE: St Albans’ architectural and archaeological society celebrates 175th anniversary with museum exhibition

An online, virtual exhibition complements the in-person experience, and also makes the event accessible to those who cannot go to the museum.

You may also want to watch:

The society was formed in October 1845, and now boasts over 500 members who work to protect and promote the heritage of the city.

SAHAAS president John Morewood said: “Like those who formed the society in 1845, we seek to promote an interest in and the study of local history.

“The exhibition tells the story of the city and its environs through a collection of fascinating objects, each illustrating an aspect of the society’s regional and national achievements.”

Andie Hill, publicity officer for SAHAAS said: “We worked really hard to adapt it to the new restrictions. We worked very closely with the museum to make sure that it’s safe.”

St Albans and Herts Arc & Arc are celebrating their 175th anniversary this year. Picture: Andie Hill St Albans and Herts Arc & Arc are celebrating their 175th anniversary this year. Picture: Andie Hill

John added: “175 years isn’t a stopping point, it’s a launching pad.”

The exhibition is open until Janurary 31 2021. To visit the online exhibition, visit SAHAAS’s website.