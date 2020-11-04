Advanced search

Kids take home St Albans Arc & Arc clock tower competition prize

PUBLISHED: 14:35 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 04 November 2020

The young winners of a competition to design innovative ways to get down from the top of St Albans Clock Tower have been unveiled.

St Albans and Hertfordshire Archaeological and Architectural Society (“Arc and Arc”) asked entrants to come up with creative ways of how visitors to the St Albans landmark would descend back down from the top while still complying to social distancing rules.

The entries were judged on their creativity, practicality and fun by a panel from SAHAAS, St Albans Museum and Gallery and the Herts Advertiser.

Hazel Bigmore, seven, Alex Matchett, 11 and 13-year-old Dylan Jackson-Gibbs were awarded the top prize for their imaginative ideas.

Caroline Howkins from SAHAAS, who organised the competition, said: “The designs were so imaginative with wonderful creative ideas and lovely drawings.

“I look forward to welcoming the winners and their families to the Clock Tower when it is allowed to open again in happier times.”

