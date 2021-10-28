News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Pupils' brighter walk to school thanks to developer

Laura Bill

Published: 12:00 PM October 28, 2021   
Pupils at a primary school in Bricket Wood are safer on the walk to school thanks to a local housing developer.

Linden Homes, which is building nearby at its Hanstead Park development, donated reflective tags to Mount Pleasant Lane Primary School to mark this year’s Walk to School Month.

The tags, which can be attached to the children’s school bags, will help keep them visible as they make their way to and from school on foot as the darker months approach.

Walk to School Month is an annual campaign organised by UK charity Living Streets, which encourages children and families across the nation to build exercise into their daily routine, as well as reducing congestion and pollution.

Leanne Williams, acting headteacher at Mount Pleasant Lane Primary School, said: “The children and I would like to thank Linden Homes for their kind gift of the reflective tags which have certainly made them smile.

"Road safety is extremely important for all children to learn but something that we give extra focus to at Mount Pleasant Lane due to the location of the school next to two very busy motorways.

“Wearing these tags on their school bags will increase the children’s visibility and make their journeys to and from school safer. It was therefore a pleasure to welcome Linden Homes into our school today to drop off the tags.”

Amie Neighbour, sales manager at Hanstead Park, said: “It’s been great to team up with Mount Pleasant Lane Primary School on this project and provide the pupils with reflective tags, helping to keep them more visible and safer while they’re walking to school.

“We always like to get involved with Walk to School Month, as it is a great way of promoting the health and wellbeing benefits of exercise among both children and their parents. Another bonus is that it reduces the number of cars on the road during the school rush, decreasing traffic congestion and benefiting the environment.”

Linden Homes is building a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes at Hanstead Park, off Smug Oak Lane.

