Safer Internet Day 2021: How can I be safer online?

Published: 12:17 PM February 9, 2021

Herts police have teamed up with the Safeguarding Children Partnership for Safer Internet Day 2021 - Credit: Herts police

Together with the Safeguarding Children Partnership, Herts police are supporting worldwide Safer Internet Day today (Tuesday, February 9).

Bearing the theme ‘together for a better internet’, Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness of issues including cyber bullying, inappropriate content and online personal safety, making the internet a safer place for all – including children and young people.

Detective Inspector Gemma Badat, who leads the constabulary’s Child Online Safeguarding Team, said: “As we continue to move forward through the coronavirus pandemic, the national lockdown means we are now increasingly reliant on technology for education, socialisation and leisure activities.

"Therefore, it’s more vital than ever that we ensure our children and teenagers are given the tools, information and support to keep themselves safe online."

Herts police's Safeguarding Command works to combat crimes against young children, and includes a dedicated team of specially-trained officers called the Child Online Safeguarding Team.

Cllr Teresa Heritage, deputy leader of Herts County Council and cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: “Protecting children and young people when they go online can be a challenge.

"Just like the real world, the virtual world can be a dangerous place. It’s so important we educate our children and teenagers and ourselves about the dangers and we take time to have that talk to keep them safe.”

If you suspect criminal activity against children online, you can report information to the police online at herts.police.uk.report, via webchat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

If you don’t feel comfortable talking directly to the police, you can contact:

If you are a child or young person and you are worried about yours or another person’s online safety, you can speak to ChildLine or Fearless in confidence to get advice and support.