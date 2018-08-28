Safe and watches stolen in St Albans burglary
PUBLISHED: 14:35 04 February 2019
Archant
Burglars stole watches and a safe after ransacking a house in St Albans’ Marshalswick.
Herts police were called to a property on Kingshill Avenue at a little after 10am on January 28 because criminals had broken into the premises between 8.50am and 9.40am.
The burglars had searched the house, stealing five watches and a safe containing cash.
Anyone with information should contact Herts police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The crime reference is 41/9314/19.