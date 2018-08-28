Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Safe and watches stolen in St Albans burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:35 04 February 2019

The burglary happened on January 28 in St Albans.

The burglary happened on January 28 in St Albans.

Archant

Burglars stole watches and a safe after ransacking a house in St Albans’ Marshalswick.

Herts police were called to a property on Kingshill Avenue at a little after 10am on January 28 because criminals had broken into the premises between 8.50am and 9.40am.

The burglars had searched the house, stealing five watches and a safe containing cash.

Anyone with information should contact Herts police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The crime reference is 41/9314/19.

Most Read

Police appeal to trace St Albans good Samaritan in case involving missing girl

Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage in tracing a St Albans woman who assisted the family pictured on Friday. Police are also looking for information about 13-year-old Megi Bukaci. Picture: Herts Police

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans makes UK’s ‘least affordable cities’ list

St Albans has a house price to average earnings ratio of 7.8. Picture: DANNY LOO

Homes built on former garage sites in Sandridge

The new homes in Morris Green were officially opened by St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer. Picture: St Albans council

Safe and watches stolen in St Albans burglary

The burglary happened on January 28 in St Albans.

Most Read

Police appeal to trace St Albans good Samaritan in case involving missing girl

Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage in tracing a St Albans woman who assisted the family pictured on Friday. Police are also looking for information about 13-year-old Megi Bukaci. Picture: Herts Police

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans makes UK’s ‘least affordable cities’ list

#includeImage($article, 225)

Homes built on former garage sites in Sandridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Safe and watches stolen in St Albans burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans people urged to have their say on crime prevention in the district

The St Albans Community Safety Partnership (CSP) is working on its strategy for 2019-2020.

Colourful installation by acclaimed artist Liz West comes to St Albans

Liz West's Our Colour Reflection installation, 2016. Picture: Hannah Devereux

Safe and watches stolen in St Albans burglary

The burglary happened on January 28 in St Albans.

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

M25 lane closed due to crash near Potters Bar

Traffic is at a standstill on the M25 between Junctions 24 and 25 clockwise for Potters Bar as three lanes are closed due to a crash. Picture: Motorway Cameras
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists