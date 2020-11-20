Donations come flooding in after ‘beautiful Sadie’ dies in choking incident

Radlett Reform Synagogue on Watling St, Radlett, which houses Mini Learners Nursery where the incident happened on November 12. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Parents of “princess” Sadie Salt have paid tribute to their two-year-old daughter, who died after reportedly choking on a piece of sausage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Salt family have been raising funds for COSMIC in their daughters memory. Picture: COSMIC The Salt family have been raising funds for COSMIC in their daughters memory. Picture: COSMIC

Two-year-old Sadie was at Mini Learners Nursery when the incident happened on November 12. Police and ambulance services were called to the nursery in Radlett, to reports that a girl had gone into cardiac arrest.

A Herts police spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly before 1pm on Thursday, November 12 following an incident in Watling Street.

“It was reported that a two-year-old girl had gone into cardiac arrest while at nursery. The ambulance service were already in attendance upon police arrival.

“The girl was taken to hospital where she sadly passed away on Saturday November 14. Our thoughts are with all those affected at this extremely sad and difficult time.

“Multi-agency enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around the incident. It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

A spokesperson from East of England Ambulance NHS Trust added: “An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle, a rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to an address in Radlett on November 12, following reports of an infant with a medical emergency.

“The girl was transported in a serious condition to Watford General Hospital.”

Sadie’s parents, Adam and Zoe Salt, set up a JustGiving page in memory of their daughter, aiming to raise £1,000 for children’s charity COSMIC, who were there to support both Sadie and her parents at their time of need.

To date, the fund has raised almost £60,000 for the charity, which supports children’s and neonatal intensive care units at St Mary’s and Queen Charlotte’s Hospitals London.

Writing to the page, Sadie’s dad Adam said: “We are devastated to have lost our beautiful Sadie on Saturday 14th November.

You may also want to watch:

“We are in terrible pain as we suffer the untimely loss of our daughter and sister, but the huge support of love from you all has been overwhelming. We are so proud to tell you that she was able to help others by donating vital organs to go on and save lives.”

Sadie’s family have also set up a petition to ban nurseries from serving higher risk food items, such as sausages and grapes, to children under the age of 5, in a bid to prevent future choking incidents.

On November 27, on what would have been Sadie’s 3rd birthday, her parents are meeting with Oliver Dowden MP to discuss the future of Sadie’s Law.

A spokesperson for Mini Learners Nursery, where Sadie attended, said: “We are absolutely devastated by this news and our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the family.

“The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care is, and has always been, our utmost priority and we are working closely with the relevant bodies at this time.

“We are also taking steps to provide support to the children, families and staff team at our nursery at this incredibly difficult time.”

Chloe Oliver, COSMIC’s charity director, whose charity supported the parents, said: “Everyone’s thoughts at COSMIC are with Sadie’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Sadie’s family’s support and amazing fundraising efforts will enable COSMIC to help many more children who need intensive care, and their families.

“Children’s intensive care units often see children who have suffered accidental choking incidents and we strongly support any measures that may reduce this risk.

“The pain of losing a child is unimaginable and anything that reduces the risk of a family having to go through that pain is a positive step forwards.”

To donate to the Salt family Just Giving page, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-salt1.

To sign the petition, visit chng.it/fKJyLJ6w9X.