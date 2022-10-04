News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans' Running Teddy Bear celebrates London Marathon glory

person

Laura Bill

Published: 10:35 AM October 4, 2022
Updated: 10:43 AM October 4, 2022
Anna Bassil competing in the London Marathon.

Anna Bassil competing in the London Marathon. - Credit: Supplied

Running the London Marathon is a gruelling challenge for anyone, but imagine doing so dressed as a giant teddy bear!

St Albans' Running Teddy Bear Anna Bassil completed the event on behalf of small charity Smile For A Child, who help disabled children to participate in sports by providing grants for things such as specialist equipment.

Anna Bassil cooling off in one of the on-course "showers".

Anna Bassil cooling off in one of the on-course "showers". - Credit: @TicaOnTheLoose Instagram

She completed it in 4:21:48, and even found the energy to skip the last 50 metres up The Mall to cross the finish line.

Anna said: "It was a warm day, but I was well prepared having completed almost all of my training runs since June in the costume! 

Running in the costume brought with it a whole host of challenges, in addition to being hot, the restricted vision meant that I have had to change the way I run, making sure I could see the floor whilst trying to also watching out for overhanging branches and dealing with the glare of the sun or dim lighting in the shade through the mesh covering my face! It has certainly given me an insight for visually impaired athletes and the challenges they face.

Anna Bassil cooling off in one of the on-course "showers".

Anna Bassil cooling off in one of the on-course "showers". - Credit: @TicaOnTheLoose Instagram

"The atmosphere in London on Sunday was fantastic but I have to say that the support of the St Albans public over the past four months has been overwhelming.

"I have been tooted at, waved at, cheered on, high-fived, fist-bumped and even cuddled whist out and about on the streets of St Albans. It really has helped to keep me motivated over the heat of the summer.

Anna Bassil running through St Albans.

Anna Bassil running through St Albans. - Credit: Supplied

Most Read

  1. 1 Harpenden 36-year-old arrested after report of assault in St Albans
  2. 2 Failings of Harpenden homes plan highlighted after exhibition
  3. 3 Meet the St Albans councillor powerlifting for Team GB
  1. 4 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  2. 5 Trapped in limbo: the refugees holed up in a St Albans hotel
  3. 6 Merger goes ahead for Rennie Grove and Peace Hospice
  4. 7 Tickets on sale for spectacular new winter light and sound trail at Willows Activity Farm
  5. 8 St Albans' Running Teddy Bear celebrates London Marathon glory
  6. 9 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  7. 10 Dog walker kicking up a storm over M&S trouser 'discrimination'

"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated to my fundraising page and to the businesses that sponsored the teddy bear trail that took place over the summer."

Anna has previously run 26.2 miles around St Albans in a cake costume for last year's virtual marathon, raising over £6,000 for Save the Children.

Anna Bassil with Mr Motivator.

Anna Bassil with Mr Motivator. - Credit: Supplied

The Running Teddy Bear will be making one last appearance this Saturday in the city centre for a charity street collection before having a well earned rest.

A collage of images showing Anna Bassil in the London Marathon.

A collage of images showing Anna Bassil in the London Marathon. - Credit: Supplied

Anyone wanting to donate can do so at https://tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/anna-bassil-dc26b-dff2e


St Albans News

Don't Miss

A teenage boy was assaulted in Redbourn, near St Albans, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Teenage boy 'assaulted by four men' in village near St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist riding on the pavement in Chequer Street, St Albans.

Dangerous cycling 'not a priority' for police

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
After a termination and six miscarriages in five years; Leila Martyn is calling for change.

St Albans woman leading national endometriosis and PCOS campaign

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
St Albans City manager Ian Allinson (right) on the touchline before the FA Cup first round tie with Forest Green Rovers.

St Albans City FC

Ian Allinson sacked as St Albans City manager after six years

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon