St Albans' Running Teddy Bear celebrates London Marathon glory

Running the London Marathon is a gruelling challenge for anyone, but imagine doing so dressed as a giant teddy bear!

St Albans' Running Teddy Bear Anna Bassil completed the event on behalf of small charity Smile For A Child, who help disabled children to participate in sports by providing grants for things such as specialist equipment.

Anna Bassil cooling off in one of the on-course "showers". - Credit: @TicaOnTheLoose Instagram

She completed it in 4:21:48, and even found the energy to skip the last 50 metres up The Mall to cross the finish line.

Anna said: "It was a warm day, but I was well prepared having completed almost all of my training runs since June in the costume!

Running in the costume brought with it a whole host of challenges, in addition to being hot, the restricted vision meant that I have had to change the way I run, making sure I could see the floor whilst trying to also watching out for overhanging branches and dealing with the glare of the sun or dim lighting in the shade through the mesh covering my face! It has certainly given me an insight for visually impaired athletes and the challenges they face.

Anna Bassil cooling off in one of the on-course "showers". - Credit: @TicaOnTheLoose Instagram

"The atmosphere in London on Sunday was fantastic but I have to say that the support of the St Albans public over the past four months has been overwhelming.

"I have been tooted at, waved at, cheered on, high-fived, fist-bumped and even cuddled whist out and about on the streets of St Albans. It really has helped to keep me motivated over the heat of the summer.

Anna Bassil running through St Albans. - Credit: Supplied

"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated to my fundraising page and to the businesses that sponsored the teddy bear trail that took place over the summer."

Anna has previously run 26.2 miles around St Albans in a cake costume for last year's virtual marathon, raising over £6,000 for Save the Children.

Anna Bassil with Mr Motivator. - Credit: Supplied

The Running Teddy Bear will be making one last appearance this Saturday in the city centre for a charity street collection before having a well earned rest.

A collage of images showing Anna Bassil in the London Marathon. - Credit: Supplied

Anyone wanting to donate can do so at https://tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/anna-bassil-dc26b-dff2e



