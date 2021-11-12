St Albans mum sets record for pram-pushing 10K

Heather Hann, 36, ran a time of 40 minutes 4 seconds at the Herts Fast 10K in July while pushing her one-year-old son. - Credit: Matt Hann

A St Albans mum has entered the Guinness Book of Records after running the world’s fastest 10K completed by a woman pushing a pram.

Heather Hann, 36, ran a time of 40 minutes four seconds at the Herts Fast 10K in July while pushing her one-year-old son in his buggy. The feat was even more impressive as temperatures reached a scorching 28 degrees that day.

After submitting all the evidence needed to Guinness to ratify the record, Heather was delighted to learn that she is now the official World Record Holder.

Mum of two Heather, a member of St Albans Striders running club, took up buggy running after the birth of her first child. She loved being able to combine childcare with training and found it helped her smash all of her previous personal best race times.

She hopes she can inspire other parents to keep chasing their running goals after having a baby.

Heather said: “I’m over the moon that my world record was approved by Guinness. It’s an amazing feeling to be able to break a world record with my son and hopefully it’ll encourage other parents/carers with young children to get out there. I’d love to inspire others to go on and break my world record.”

The Herts Fast 10K where Heather achieved the record was organised by Active Training World at Drift Limits Motorsport Academy, Hemel Hempstead.

Founder of ATW James Shipley said: ”We are delighted that we were able to support Heather in breaking the world record.

"We continue to put on a number of events that are family and buggy-friendly."

Bernadette Newby, chair of St Albans Striders, added : ‘We were so delighted to hear of Heather’s world record. Heather is an incredible athlete and her return to running after the birth of her son, as well as all her other achievements since, are an absolute inspiration!

She has recently been named St Albans Striders Female Athlete of the year 2021 in recognition of her exceptional performance and the important example she sets to our entire team."