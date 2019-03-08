Advanced search

Harpenden snapper picks up national distinction from Royal Photographic Society

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 November 2019

One of Harpenden photographer Steve Collins' Royal Photographic Society submissions.

One of Harpenden photographer Steve Collins' Royal Photographic Society submissions.

STEVE COLLINS

A Harpenden photographer has been awarded a prestigious accolade by The Royal Photographic Society.

Steve Collins received the Licentiate distinction, known as LRPS, after a panel of the society's qualified senior members assessed 10 of his printed and mounted images.

In front of a chairperson, five judges and an audience of other RPS members, panels are brought out anonymously and displayed prior to assessment. The judges, who decide whether or not to recommend the member to the distinctions board for the LRPS award, take into account the structure and balance of the panel as a whole.

The judges then examine each individual image in the panel, deciding whether or not they are up to the required standard. If a member is successful, the chairperson announces his or her name, which is then put forward to the distinctions board for confirmation.

Steve created a panel that mixed different photographic styles and genres, including macro, street and landscape work, and presented images in colour and monochrome.

Three of the 10 images were taken around Harpenden, including two images of Rothamsted Park, both of which have previously won places in the calendars produced by the Herts Ad's sister publication Hertfordshire Life magazine.

On hearing the news, Steve said: "I am delighted to achieve this distinction, and that such an auspicious body as The Royal Photographic Society has recognised the quality of my photography. The assessment day was quite a tense and nerve-wracking experience, so I'm thrilled that my panel was ultimately successful."

The Royal Photographic Society is the UK's leading photography organisation with a distinguished heritage and a mission to promote and encourage the highest standards of photography. Associate of the RPS and Fellowship of the RPS are also awards that are presented to the top avid photographers in the society.

You can find out more about The Royal Photographic Society and their distinctions at rps.org and check out more of Steve's photography at www.stevecollinsphoto.co.uk





























































































































































