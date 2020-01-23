Advanced search

Royal Marine returns to old school to talk about war

PUBLISHED: 11:10 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 23 January 2020

Major Nicholas Perham went back to Verulam to talk to students. Picture: Supplied

Major Nicholas Perham went back to Verulam to talk to students. Picture: Supplied

A major in the Royal Marines returned to his old St Albans school to talk to pupils.

Major Nicholas Perham went to Verulam School to discuss the impact of war and mental health.

The former Verulam boy gave a speech to the current Year 10 which included information about his experience about travelling the world with the Royal Marines and explained that being in the Armed Forces took people to places they wouldn't have expected to visit, both mentally and physically. He spoke about how four of his colleagues took their own lives after leaving the Royal Marines and how there continues to be problems with mental health for those leaving the Armed Forces.

The boys heard about the stressful conditions that some soldiers had to endure.

Major Perham also helped students to relate to aspects of warfare relevant to some of the poems in the GSCE syllabus.

