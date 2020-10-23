Playful pumpkin fun comes to Rothamsted this Halloween

From left to right: Nicole Sadd, CEO of Rothamsted Enterprises; Lily Davidson, attendee of The Daylight Club; The Town Mayor of Harpenden, Councillor Mrs Nicola Linacre; Jean Peyton, Chair of The Daylight Club; Dr Natalie Shenker, co-Founder, The Hearts Milk Bank.

A ‘pumpkin week’ is to launch on Monday (October 26) in Rothamsted.

Hosted by Rothamsted Enterprises, the week will host pumpkin-themed fun – including carving, colouring and quizzes.

Participants are also encouraged to enter the pumpkin photography competition, run in partnership with Harpenden mayor, Nicola Linacre. Entry costs £2 and proceeds will go towards the mayor’s two chosen charities – The Hearts Milk Bank and The Daylight Club.

The Hearts Milk Bank provides donor human milk to sick premature babies and mothers. Much like donated blood, donor milk can be life-saving.

The Daylight Club is a social club for adults with physical disabilities living in the St Albans district, and provides a safe and supportive environment for members.

The mayor joined Rothamsted Enterprises chief executive Nicole Sadd and representatives of the charities today (October 23) to open Rothamsted’s half term pumpkin week.

Nicole said: “We are delighted to be able to use our space for community events during this difficult time of social distancing. We are a COVID-secure venue with robust measures in place to keep everyone safe.

“When we found out that one of our tenants – The Hearts Milk Bank – were one of the mayor’s chosen charities, we thought there was no better way to support such a great cause.”