Roses tributes to community stalwarts who died during lockdown

Published: 2:02 PM April 6, 2021

Farhat Zia, co-founder of HAWA presenting the tribute at the memorial by the Habiba Garden - Credit: HAWA

Rose trees have been planted at a memorial event in St Albans for Asian women who passed away during lockdown.

The tribute was organised by Farhat Zia, co-founder of the Herts Asian Women’s Association (HAWA) at the Tiffin Club area at the CDA Herts Community Garden in Hixberry Lane.

Ayletts Nurseries made a donation towards the eight different coloured rose trees.

Farhat said: "I wanted to pay tribute to these wonderful women who gave so much to our community in their lifetimes. Many of them helped at the Tiffin Club garden, and it felt right to plant a rose tree for each of them. People can come to the community gardens all year round to see the trees and remember these women.”

Rusha Mia, chair of HAWA speaking at the memorial. - Credit: HAWA

Rushna Miah, co-founder and chair of HAWA, said: "These women were friends and colleagues, and we remember them with love and gratitude. We thank the families for coming along and being part of this tribute."

Family members and friends gave tributes and planted the roses. Ash and Dee Chury planted a white rose tree in memory of their mother, Vasanti Chury.

Dee and Ash Chury planting a tree in memory of their mother, Vasanti Chury. - Credit: HAWA

Dee said: “Mum, who was a social worker for Herts county council, spent her whole life supporting the community and the planting of a rose bush is a really lovely way for her efforts to be recognised.”

A white rose tree was planted for Vasanti Chury, who founded the Cinnamon Club in Hemel Hempstead, and was treasurer of the UK Asian Women’s Conference (UKAWC), a yellow rose was planted for BithiRoy Chaudary, member of UKAWC and a red rose was planted for Siria Chaudary, who was a Tiffin Club member.

Daphne Morgan, who helped run the knitting group at the Tiffin Club, was remembered with a yellow rose tree. Two red roses were planted in memory of Sanam Kiani, member of HAWA and niece of Zia Kiani, and for Khanam Ji, mother of Zia Kiani, vice-chair of HAWA.

Chantal Haddon, a friend of the group, was remembered with a yellow rose, and Sayfa Khatun, grandmother of Sabina, the funding coordinator for HAWA, was also remembered with a white rose.