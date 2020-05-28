Roads closed after ‘suspicious device’ found in Colney Heath

The bomb squad are investigating a suspicious device in Colney Heath. Picture: Kim Black-Totham Archant

The bomb squad are currently investigating a suspicious device in Colney Heath, with the support of Herts police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Road closures are in place following the discovery of the item in Roestock Lane.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been called to assess the item and cordons are in place as a precaution, to ensure the safety of members of the public.