Roads closed after ‘suspicious device’ found in Colney Heath
PUBLISHED: 17:12 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 28 May 2020
The bomb squad are currently investigating a suspicious device in Colney Heath, with the support of Herts police.
Road closures are in place following the discovery of the item in Roestock Lane.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been called to assess the item and cordons are in place as a precaution, to ensure the safety of members of the public.
