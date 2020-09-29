Harpenden Rocket Scientist wins Great British Entrepreneur of 2020

Rocket scientist Dr Rajan Bedi has been named Great British Entrepreneur of the Year. Picture: Supplied Archant

A celebrity rocket scientist from Harpenden has been awarded the title of Great British Entrepreneur 2020.

Dr. Rajan Bedi, CEO and founder of Harpenden-based SME Spacechips, received the award for Spacechips’ design and use of on-board satellites and spacecraft to address global challenges, including climate change, food sustainability and COVID-19.

Upon receiving the accolade, Dr Bedi said: “I am delighted by this prestigious award, in fact, you could say, over the moon!”

Describing it as “the best feeling”, he added: “Spacechips has worked very hard to establish itself in an international market and has brought to market products and services that are disrupting the global space industry.”

Dr. Bedi is also the author of the blog Out-of-this-World Design, which has been viewed over three million times.

Dr Bedi was one of four shortlisted nominees in the regional finals, which took place virtually on September 23.