Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash
PUBLISHED: 09:54 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 08 June 2020
Archant
A driver has sustained “serious injuries” in a crash at the A1081 London Colney bypass this morning.
The road has been closed in both directions as a result between the A414 and Bell Lane.
The collision involved one car during the early hours of this morning, and the male driver “sustained extremely serious injuries”, police say.
Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting reference Op Essay of 8 June.
Closures are likely to be in place for some time, and drivers are asked to seek an alternative route.
