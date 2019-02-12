Road closed after fire in St Albans city centre

Police closed Verulam Road in St Albans after a fire in the cellar of a commercial property. Archant

Firefighters and police were called to a fire in a cellar in St Albans.

The fire service was called at 1.02pm today to smoke coming from a cellar in a commercial property in Verulam Road.

Two crews from St Albans attended and tackled the fire, which was in the cellar of two-storey building.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a covering jet to extinguish the flames.

Police were called at 1.04pm to close the road and help manage traffic.

The fire was out by 1.45pm, although firefighters and police remain on the scene.