St Albans panto 2019 Sleeping Beauty with Rita Simons - EastEnders' Roxy Mitchell - launched by Alban Arena

PUBLISHED: 09:55 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 21 June 2019

Sleeping Beauty stars in costume for panto 2019

Sleeping Beauty stars in costume for panto 2019

Archant

Panto stars were out to promote this year's Sleeping Beauty on Friday...oh yes they were.

Bob Golding, back in a dress again this year.Bob Golding, back in a dress again this year.

Legendary Bob Golding, EastEnders' Rita Simons, CBeebies' Andy Day and actors Ian Kirkby and Jemma Carlisle donned their costumes in St Albans to help boost ticket sales.

The panto, produced by Evolution, kicks off at the Alban Arena on Friday, December 6 and is set to be a sell-out.

There will be a bathroom on stage, with fully-functioning taps and flushing toilet.

Andy Day from CBeebies outside the Arena, St AlbansAndy Day from CBeebies outside the Arena, St Albans

The cast members have previously performed together, which producer Paul Hendy said creates a camaraderie between them, making for an even better performance.

Producer Paul said: "This year will be very funny as we have a very talented cast and every one of them have worked for us several times before. The St Albans audience are great and get really involved - I think they will be pleased to see Bob back in a dress."

Traditionally Bob plays the dame but last year he wore trousers in his role as Dandini in Cinderella.

As with last year, Bob, who is also now patron of the Alban Arena and won Best Supporting Male in the Great British Pantomime Awards 2019, will be directing the show.

St Albans panto 2019 Sleeping Beauty with Rita Simons - EastEnders’ Roxy Mitchell - launched by Alban Arena

Sleeping Beauty stars in costume for panto 2019

