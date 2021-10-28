Fundraising legacy of £750, 000 raised in memory of man with cancer
- Credit: Roger Thomas
Fundraising efforts in memory of a St Albans man have raised £750, 000 towards the cost of research into leukaemia.
After the death of Richard Thomas in July 1997 after a 10-month battle with leukaemia, family and friends set up a charity in his name.
After he died, friends from his former university, Loughborough, challenged his friends from his former school, St Columba's College, to play various sports matches such as cricket, darts and football to raise money for charity.
The Richard Thomas Leukaemia Fund was established in 1998. Old Albanian friends set up various activities including an annual golf tournament.
Now 23 years later more than £750,000 has been raised to support leukaemia research at the Imperial College, London.
Richard’s close family decided to close the charity this year and held a party recently at Old Albanians to thank people for all their support.
