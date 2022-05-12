Question of Sport event sets new fundraising record

Rennie Grove’s annual Question of Sport event made a spectacular return to Sopwell House on Thursday, April 28.

After an enforced year off due to COVID-19 restrictions, 250 guests gave generously and raised a record total of almost £80,000.

Backed by headline sponsors Aitchison Raffety, the popular event attracted corporate supporters from businesses across Herts and Bucks. Guests took part in a sports quiz hosted by Sky sports reporter Geoff Shreeves, and played a red or green penalty game to raise funds.

They tried their luck in the raffle, which boasted 76 prizes donated by local businesses, and bid generously and enthusiastically in both the main and silent auctions.

A sports theme ran through the auction lots, with a signed framed Pele shirt, a football signed by the Manchester United squad, and signed rugby prints up for grabs in the silent auction.

The main auction offered exciting sports-themed opportunities, including Wimbledon tickets for centre court, as well as some relaxing and adrenalin-fuelled experiences such as a helicopter flight and a week in a villa in Marbella – all generously donated by Rennie Grove supporters, local businesses and their owners or directors.

The audience taking part in the auction - Credit: Rennie Grove

Guests gained an insight into the specialist care Rennie Grove provides with speeches from Hospice at Home nurse Jenny Roberts and family member Heather Martin. Heather accessed the charity’s family support services last year after her father and father-in-law received end-of-life care from the hospice at home nurses.

A question of sport quiz event - Credit: Rennie Grove

Nicola Aquila, Senior Corporate Partnerships Executive, says: “We’re so grateful to local businesses for their amazing support. Against the backdrop of a challenging financial climate, they pulled out all the stops to make this Question of Sport the most successful one so far.

"Thanks to their generosity, it’s raised an incredible £79,952 – the highest total for this event to date."

Rennie Grove experienced a rise in demand for its services during the pandemic and its nurses continued to provide care during national lockdowns – helping to keep families safe, at home, and out of hospital.

Now its family support team is seeing the knock -on effects of the pandemic, because COVID-19 compounded the challenges of caring, grieving and saying goodbye.

To find out more about how your business could support Rennie Grove, visit: www.renniegrove.org/corporate