Eywood House: what to expect from a retirement community

Eywood House opened this year in St Albans. Photo credit: David Hodgkinson. David Hodgkinson

Do you need to downsize your home now that your children have grown up and flown the nest? A retirement community could suit you if you don't want to live in a care home but feel that you could benefit from access to care.

There are 40 luxury one bedroom apartments, each accommodating up to two people. Photo credit: Eywood House. There are 40 luxury one bedroom apartments, each accommodating up to two people. Photo credit: Eywood House.

This year bpha Housing Association opened Eywood House, a retirement community for over 55s in St Albans, roughly 19 miles north of London. With 40 luxury one bedroom apartments, each accommodating up to two people, Eywood House offers residents independent living with a choice of different levels of care and support as and when required.

Modern apartments in an ideal location

The apartments are designed, finished and equipped to a very high standard with high quality kitchens, bathrooms and carpets. They're bright and airy and each one has a balcony or terrace, giving you a pleasant place to relax and enjoy the view of the landscaped communal gardens. Each one has been carefully considered in order to make the best use of space.

At Eywood House there are 30 apartments to rent and 10 apartments to buy. Photo credit: Eywood House. At Eywood House there are 30 apartments to rent and 10 apartments to buy. Photo credit: Eywood House.

Eywood House is located in the St Julians area of St Albans. There are various attractions to enjoy nearby, such as St Albans Cathedral, the De Havilland aircraft museum and Verulamium Park. A bus stop is located right outside the building which takes you into St Albans city centre, making it convenient for you to enjoy a day out.

Choose between renting and buying

Apartments at Eywood House are designed to a very high standard so that all you have to do is move in. There are 30 apartments to rent and 10 apartments to buy; allowing you to choose which option suits you best. To buy an apartment, there is a choice of buying a share of 50% or 75%. Buying 75% means you aren't required to pay rent on the remaining 25%. Apartments are ready to move in to and are valued from £206,250 for a 75 per cent share. A monthly service charge also applies and you will need to factor in any care costs. There's also a guest suite available if you would like a relative or friend to stay for a short period.

Apartments have been carefully considered in order to make the best use of space. Photo credit: Eywood House. Apartments have been carefully considered in order to make the best use of space. Photo credit: Eywood House.

Privacy and security

Eywood House allows residents to have independence and privacy. The apartments have all of the facilities you'll need, meaning you don't need to share living spaces with other residents. However, you will have access to shared communal spaces such as a residents' lounge, allowing you to socialise on your own terms. There's also a communal garden and terrace where you can dine outdoors and participate in group activities if you wish.

No one is able to access the building without having a security fob or knowing the access code. According to bpha, they 'take security seriously and if you're looking for somewhere safe and secure where you can enjoy peace and quiet, Eywood House could be perfect for you.'

Access to care

You will have access to 24-hour emergency care seven days a week. Every apartment has an emergency response system fitted via a pull cord that will immediately alert either a person of your choice such as a family member or neighbour, or the emergency services.

Eywood House works with home care provider Abbots Care, to ensure care is provided on the premises. People can become worried about living alone and more concerned for their safety as they get older. Eywood House can offer residents peace of mind.

Company and companionship

Eywood House could be a great option if you enjoy your own company and want the freedom to do so, but also want companionship to avoid feeling isolated. You can join other residents in the communal areas as and when you please. Residents are encouraged to be independent, and can mix with others or be self-sufficient; the choice is theirs.

Find out more at www.eywoodhouse.co.uk. If you'd like to buy an apartment you can call 01727 617142, or if you're interested in renting call 0330 100 0272.