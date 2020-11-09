St Albans residents ‘Look Up Together’ for Cathedral fireworks display

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks 2020.

Families took to the streets of St Albans on Saturday night to watch as the skies above were lit up with a spectacular fireworks display.

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks 2020.

Organised by St Albans Cathedral, the annual fireworks event usually attracts up to 20,000 people to Verulamium Park, but because of Covid restrictions it was reimagined this year as the ‘Look Up Together’ community display.

Following a successful Crowdfunding campaign, £40,000 was raised to put on the show, with at least £20,000 being donated to local charities the Hospice of St Francis, Youth Talk and the Cathedral itself.

At exactly 6pm, 10 minute simultaneous displays took place from secret sites across the city, with rockets fired from the Cathedral’s 11th century Norman Tower to signal the start.

Thousands from around the world also watched the display live on the Cathedral’s YouTube channel.

Tracy Mehmet's children enjoying the socially distanced firework display in Foxcroft.

Paul Dean, chairman of St Albans Cathedral fireworks committee said: “The response of the people of St Albans to our crowdfunding appeal has been truly fabulous, if not wholly unexpected.”

Jon Culverhouse, of Redbourn-based Fantastic Fireworks, has been staging the St Albans fireworks for nearly 30 years: “Despite all the gloom of the lockdown we were thrilled not only to put on a fireworks display this weekend but one that sends out such a loud and clear message. The show goes on. Our teams loved getting out there and rocking it to the city”.

“This is the first year it hasn’t been staged in Verulamum Park, due to the pandemic, and we are proud to have been part of the team effort alongside St Albans Cathedral fireworks committee that enables the display to take place.

“The reaction to the display has been so enthusiastic that it may well set a precedent for the way future displays are staged, not just in St Albans but in other cities across the country.

“The opening salvo from the Bell Tower of the Cathedral which signalled the start of the display was the first time in its 1,000-year history that fireworks have ever been let off from its roof!”

There’s still time to donate as the Crowdfunder site remains open until 9am on Tuesday November 10, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/st-albans-fireworks-look-up-together