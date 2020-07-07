Advanced search

9 great St Albans beer gardens

PUBLISHED: 16:12 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 07 July 2020

Here is our pick of the best beer gardens around St Albans. Image: Getty.

Here is our pick of the best beer gardens around St Albans. Image: Getty.

BristolDen

Satiate any craving you may have for real ale at one of these top St Albans pubs.

The Peahen, 14 London Rd. Image: SuppliedThe Peahen, 14 London Rd. Image: Supplied

The Plough

28 Tyttenhanger Green, Tyttenhanger, St Albans AL4 0RW

A rural pub with a large garden containing children’s play equipment. It also has a collection of over 1,600 bottled beers, pump clips, beer-related posters and beer mats.

Friendly dogs are welcome in the evenings.

The Crown, 144 to 146 Hatfield Rd. Image: SuppliedThe Crown, 144 to 146 Hatfield Rd. Image: Supplied

The King William IV

185 Sandridge Rd, St Albans AL1 4AH

Spacious beer garden with a fixed price lunch and dinner menu, as well as buffet choices and a special Sunday menu.

This pub is rumoured to be haunted by the ghost of a soldier.

The King Harry

2 King Harry Ln, St Albans AL3 4BL

A pub which offers Sunday roasts, an annual ‘Craft Beer Residency’ with a seasonal selection of beers.

It has two large beer gardens outside and a ‘classic, rustic’ style inside.

The Prae Wood Arms

Garden House Ln, St Albans AL3 6JZ

The pub was built as a cottage for Lady Frances Cooke Grimston in 1838.

Its beer garden is a stone terrace sloping down towards the River Ver.

The Blacksmiths Arms

You may also want to watch:

56 St Peter’s St, St Albans AL1 3HG

A beer garden with plenty of outdoor seating and TVs to stream sporting events. T

he pub has an external cabin, called ‘The Forge’ for parties and functions

The Peahen

14 London Rd, St Albans AL1 1NG

There has been an inn on the site of The Peahen since the fifteenth century. The pub was originally a ‘coaching inn’, and was rebuilt in the nineteenth century.

It is dog-friendly and offers a buffet menu and summer barbecues in the courtyard.

The Crown

144 to 146 Hatfield Rd, St Albans AL1 4JA

The Crown has been given a new slick of paint, and with a host of new saftey measures in place, it is ready to go.

It offers a wide variety of wines, gins, craft beers and real ales. Dogs are welcome in the beer garden, but not inside the pub.

The Speckled Hen

Hatfield Rd, St Albans AL4 0XG

The Speckled Hen has a seasonal menu and a relaxed atmosphere, with a beer garden out at the front of the pub.

Part of the Greene King group, The Speckled Hen has reduced table numbers for social distancing, and advises to book ahead, just in case.

The Hare and Hounds

104 Sopwell Ln, St Albans AL1 1RL

The Hare and Hounds has a large beer garden with a children’s play area and serves classic English fare.

It offers cask ales, has universal access and is dog friendly.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Revealed: Hertfordshire’s most expensive villages

Bayford has been named Hertfordshire's most expensive village. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A family home within St Albans’ original Westminster Lodge

Trevelyan Place, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Which is the most expensive street in St Albans? The Secret Estate Agent shares his thoughts

The Secret Estate Agent knows all there is to know about the property market in and around St Albans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Hertfordshire’s most expensive villages

Bayford has been named Hertfordshire's most expensive village. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A family home within St Albans’ original Westminster Lodge

Trevelyan Place, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Which is the most expensive street in St Albans? The Secret Estate Agent shares his thoughts

The Secret Estate Agent knows all there is to know about the property market in and around St Albans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans salons adjust to their new ‘normal’

St Albans barbers and hairdressers are adjusting to their new way of functioning. Picture: Laura Bill

Which St Albans eatery is your most-missed favourite?

The Bishop's Cave in St Albans.

Phased reopening planned for St Albans museums

St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Don’t miss the last performance of OVO’s Twelfth Night on Zoom

OVO's production of Twelfth Night. Picture: Supplied.

Harpenden’s Ralph Adams-Hale extends Saracens stay

Ralph Adams-Hale of Saracens runs at Chris Robshaw of Harlequins during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Harlequins and Saracens at Twickenham Stoop , London - 26/01/2019 ©Matthew Impey / Wired Photos Picture by Matt Impey +44 7789 130347