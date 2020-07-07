9 great St Albans beer gardens

The Plough

28 Tyttenhanger Green, Tyttenhanger, St Albans AL4 0RW

A rural pub with a large garden containing children’s play equipment. It also has a collection of over 1,600 bottled beers, pump clips, beer-related posters and beer mats.

Friendly dogs are welcome in the evenings.

The King William IV

185 Sandridge Rd, St Albans AL1 4AH

Spacious beer garden with a fixed price lunch and dinner menu, as well as buffet choices and a special Sunday menu.

This pub is rumoured to be haunted by the ghost of a soldier.

The King Harry

2 King Harry Ln, St Albans AL3 4BL

A pub which offers Sunday roasts, an annual ‘Craft Beer Residency’ with a seasonal selection of beers.

It has two large beer gardens outside and a ‘classic, rustic’ style inside.

The Prae Wood Arms

Garden House Ln, St Albans AL3 6JZ

The pub was built as a cottage for Lady Frances Cooke Grimston in 1838.

Its beer garden is a stone terrace sloping down towards the River Ver.

The Blacksmiths Arms

56 St Peter’s St, St Albans AL1 3HG

A beer garden with plenty of outdoor seating and TVs to stream sporting events. T

he pub has an external cabin, called ‘The Forge’ for parties and functions

The Peahen

14 London Rd, St Albans AL1 1NG

There has been an inn on the site of The Peahen since the fifteenth century. The pub was originally a ‘coaching inn’, and was rebuilt in the nineteenth century.

It is dog-friendly and offers a buffet menu and summer barbecues in the courtyard.

The Crown

144 to 146 Hatfield Rd, St Albans AL1 4JA

The Crown has been given a new slick of paint, and with a host of new saftey measures in place, it is ready to go.

It offers a wide variety of wines, gins, craft beers and real ales. Dogs are welcome in the beer garden, but not inside the pub.

The Speckled Hen

Hatfield Rd, St Albans AL4 0XG

The Speckled Hen has a seasonal menu and a relaxed atmosphere, with a beer garden out at the front of the pub.

Part of the Greene King group, The Speckled Hen has reduced table numbers for social distancing, and advises to book ahead, just in case.

The Hare and Hounds

104 Sopwell Ln, St Albans AL1 1RL

The Hare and Hounds has a large beer garden with a children’s play area and serves classic English fare.

It offers cask ales, has universal access and is dog friendly.