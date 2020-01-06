Rennie Grove's chief executive says 'thank you' to supporters

Stewart Marks, chief executive at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, is sending a special New Year message to the charity's supporters and volunteers to thank every one of them for helping the charity throughout 2019.

He said: "It is thanks to our incredible supporters and volunteers that our nurses and healthcare assistants in west Herts were able to make just under 6,000 visits to our adult patients last year, travelling more than 50,000 miles across the county to visit them at home.

"Our children's nurses clocked up an additional 48,000 miles making over 1,000 visits to the children they care for in Herts and Bucks.

"During 2019 our loyal supporters also walked, ran, cycled and undertook individual challenges to raise the funds we need to provide our service. We were delighted that more than 1,000 participants taking on the Herts 10K in October raised just under £80,000 between them. And between them, our 2019 marathon runners raised a substantial £40,000.

"We want to thank our corporate supporters too whose many fundraising and volunteering activities on our behalf have included golf days, spending time working in our beautiful garden at Grove House and battling it out with each other to prove their superior sporting knowledge at our annual Question of Sport dinner and quiz. Many local businesses generously sponsor our large fundraising events too.

"Other highlights this year include family festive fun at our recent Rudolph Run, the ever-popular Sounds Around the Abbey and the recruitment of two new visiting Pets As Therapy teams for Grove House.

"I want to pay tribute to our fantastic team of volunteers who make it possible for us to deliver our services to the many adults and children and their families who need our help all year round. It is absolutely true to say that our volunteers are critical to Rennie Grove and we are so grateful to them all.

"Thank you so much for everything you do to make it possible for so many local patients to live the best quality life they can with a choice about how and where they are cared for towards the end of life."

To find out how you can support Rennie Grove in 2020 go to renniegrove.org.