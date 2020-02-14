Can you offer a 'Supporting Hand' to St Albans hospice at home patients and families?

Rennie Grove Hospice Care Supporting Hands volunteer Barbara Brereton helps people living with life-limiting illnesses.

Can you lend a hand? Rennie Grove Hospice Care is seeking people with a little time to spare to join a team of volunteers who are making a big difference to local people living with cancer or other life limiting illnesses.

Supporting Hands volunteers help out in a number of ways - including assisting people to get out of the house for a change of scenery, helping out parents of children receiving care from our children's hospice at home team, preparing a light meal or helping with a bit of gardening.

Supporting Hands volunteers help lighten the load for local people and their families facing particularly challenging times.

And although practical help is always needed, the emotional support that comes from a chat over a cuppa and a bit of companionship can also be all that's needed to make life less daunting.

If you are recently retired, not working, on a career break or simply able to spare a few hours on a regular basis, this volunteer role might be for you.

There is a particular need for help in St Albans and Harpenden, but vacancies also exist across Bucks and west Herts where Rennie Grove provides services to patients and their families.

You don't need any formal qualifications to become a member of Rennie Grove's Supporting Hands team, but you will need to be able to spare a few hours on a regular basis.

All volunteers receive training and are then matched with a patient/family identified as likely to benefit from this special form of help and support.

Volunteer Barbara Brereton joined up when the scheme was launched in the summer of 2017.

Emotional support and companionship are key elements of the help she gives to those she visits through chats about families and places they have lived and visited.

Barbara said: "I think if you can make a difference to someone going through a difficult and bewildering time in their life by offering them a 'Supporting Hand' then that is both a privilege and a very worthwhile experience."

To find out more please visit www.renniegrove.org/volunteer and complete our online volunteer inquiry form.

Alternatively, you can call us on 01442 890222 or email us at volunteer@renniegrove.org.