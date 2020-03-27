Young patients at Rennie Grove received personalised books from Harpenden publishers

Thirty local children cared for by Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s children’s nurses and healthcare assistants have each received a personalise book thanks to Harpenden-based publishing company In The Book.

Tom Matthews from In The Book said: “As a publishing company of personalised children’s books based locally, In The Book saw the recent World Book Day as a great opportunity for us to give something back to a respected local charity by donating a personalised children’s book to 30 of the children looked after by Rennie Grove’s nurses.

“We are acutely aware of the numerous educational and life skills that can be developed by reading to, and with, children. Research has shown that reading to a child for just 20 minutes a day before they turn 5 is directly linked to improved communication, enhanced cultural understandings and even higher academic performance.

“We wanted to show our commitment to improving literacy skills in the local community by offering this donation to the awesome children and their parents who are looked after by Rennie Grove Hospice Care. I hope the children will be delighted to spot their name on the cover, in the story, and even in the illustrations.”

Leanne Spriggs, children’s nursing team manager at Rennie Grove said; “The personalised books were gratefully received by all. Every family was delighted and felt that the personal touch was so lovely. It provided one family something to look forward to following their child’s acute episode of deterioration. Despite this little girl’s current state, her Mum was looking forward to spending time reading with her daughter once she had recovered. As a team, we are very grateful to In The Book for their thoughtful gesture.”

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove said: “A big thank you to In The Book for their generous donation. Our nurses are so grateful and have enjoyed passing the books onto the patients they care for and their families.”

You can find out more about Rennie Grove’s services by visiting renniegrove.org/children all of our books and resources for parents to help their children’s reading on our website: https://www.inthebook.com/en-gb/