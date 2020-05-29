Advanced search

Rennie Grove pays tribute to volunteers during Volunteers’ Week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 May 2020

Rennie Grove Hospice at Home nurses Kate Robertson and Mary Richardson say thank you to the hospice's volunteers.

Rennie Grove Hospice at Home nurses Kate Robertson and Mary Richardson say thank you to the hospice's volunteers.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is marking national Volunteers’ Week by paying tribute to the 1,600 volunteers who take on vital roles in every area of the charity.

Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1-7, gives organisations across the country an opportunity to thank their dedicated volunteers for the huge contribution they make.

Whether it is providing families with bereavement support, working in shops, helping with fundraising events or providing expert advice as a trustee, volunteers are an integral part of the success of Rennie Grove.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a big effect on volunteers with many having to pause their volunteering efforts to comply with government advice, however, Rennie Grove is keen that this doesn’t mean their contribution should go unrecognised this year.

Rozina Ahmad, director of human resources and volunteering said: “We’re so fortunate to have around 1,600 volunteers supporting all of our teams at Rennie Grove. During Volunteers’ Week we’d normally be able to thank them all in person however, because of the current crisis, we’re not seeing everyone so it’s even more important to make sure that we take every opportunity to thank them. Whether they’ve been with us for a few months or over 30 years, each one plays a vital part and we’re so grateful for their loyal support.”

She continued: “Even through these testing times when many volunteers haven’t been able to carry out their normal roles, they have still shown great support in our fundraising activities and by sending us and our nurses many well wishes. We hope to be able to welcome everyone back as soon as we can but in the meantime, the most important thing is that they keep safe and well.”

While the current crisis means Rennie Grove is not actively recruiting to volunteer roles at the moment, if you have some spare time and would like to register your interest to help in the recovery from the coronavirus crisis as a volunteer, please go to www.renniegrove.org/volunteerenquiryform and complete the short form to find out more.

