Open Garden event returns to Grove House

Rennie Grove is pleased to announce the welcome return of its Open Garden event at Grove House this summer.

On Saturday, June 18, from 1pm till 5pm, visitors will be welcomed into the beautiful grounds for tours, tea and cakes, or just to take time to pause and reflect.

Despite its vicinity to the city centre, and the busy hospital next door, Grove House’s gardens are a tranquil haven for everyone who visits. The Path of Life weaves its way round the edge of the garden, its stones engraved with messages to loved ones, and the whole setting is designed to provide an uplifting, restorative experience.

Volunteer head gardener Sue Hobley, who has been involved with Grove House for more than 20 years, gives a taster of what to expect.

“Thanks to our lovely team of volunteers, we’ve got lots of interest and colour, as well as some beautifully peaceful and calm secluded spots.

"There are wildflowers to encourage pollination and, as a result, plenty of wildlife. We even had bees make a home in our birdbox last year.”

Sue believes strongly in the restorative power of gardens and gardening. Many of the plants have been grown from seed in the greenhouse on site, which patients as well as volunteers use during their time at Grove House.

“Gardens have an amazing way of restoring your sense of wellbeing,” she adds.

“We use the garden a lot at Grove House and it’s lovely to be able to open it up to a wider audience again so they can enjoy the space too.”

Sue is happy to take guests around the garden to show them how it’s evolved and grown over the years. Or you can explore and discover for yourself, before enjoying tea and cake from 1:30pm till 3:30pm, and a special performance by a brilliant Barbershop Quartet from 4pm.

Tickets are available on the day for £5, and there’ll be cakes, plants and other items for sale too. All proceeds go towards Rennie Grove’s specialist service supporting local families affected by life-limiting illness.

Call 01727 731028 for more details about the event - or Sue’s recruitment drive for gardening volunteers!