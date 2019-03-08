'Mastercook at the Manor' in St Albans for Rennie Grove

Groups of 10 people can take part in 'Mastercook at the Manor' at St Michael's Manor in St Albans for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

If you've ever found yourself watching one of the many cookery shows on TV and thought "I could do that", or if you know someone that fancies themselves as a chef then local charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care has just the thing for you.

'Mastercook at the Manor' offers the chance to enjoy a three-course meal in the glorious setting of St Michael's Manor in St Albans.

But this is no ordinary dinner. Get together a party of 10 friends, colleagues or members of the family and one of your group will get to cook in the kitchen under the guidance of Andrei Lussman (Lussman Fish & Grill), Phil Thompson (Thompson St Albans) and St Michael's Manor head chef Sean Clarke.

Richard Marrett, general manager at St Michael's Manor said: "Mastercook promises to be a hotly contested title for the amateur cooks in the kitchen.

"Our professional chefs will make sure that they create great food for the diners - after all, their own reputations are at stake."

"We are very proud supporters of Rennie Grove Hospice Care and are pleased to be in a position to be able to host this competitive dining experience."

Each party of ten will enjoy three starters, three main courses and three desserts and will then vote for their favourite dishes.

Will your chef emerge victorious as the 'Mastercook'?

A table of ten costs £700 that includes a chef in the kitchen and half a bottle of wine per diner.

To book your table please call 01442 820720 or email corporate@renniegrove.org.