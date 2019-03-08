Advanced search

Could you join Rennie Grove's community champion team?

PUBLISHED: 14:45 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 05 August 2019

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is looking for people to volunteer to be community champions.Picture: Rennie Grove

Do you love where you live and want to give something back? Do you have some free time and are looking for something interesting to fill it? Are you looking to get out of the house more often and meet new people?

If you answered "yes" to any of these questions then you could be just the person to join Rennie Grove Hospice Care's team of community champions.

Claire Redrup, community fundraising manager said: "Our community champions help Rennie Grove's fundraising team in the community by carrying out activities like displaying posters on noticeboards; placing collection boxes in local shops and pubs then collecting them when they're full and talking to friends, family and neighbours about how they too can support Rennie Grove in their community.

"Or if you enjoy public speaking then we are also looking for ambassadors who can give a talk about our work to local groups or accept a cheque on behalf of the charity and give a short thank you speech."

Rennie Grove is a charity providing specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in Buckinghamshire and west Hertfordshire.

Through its unique hospice at home service, available day and night, and a range of day services, the charity supports patients to live the best quality life they can with a choice about how and where they are cared for towards the end of life.

Rennie Grove's care is provided at no cost to patients and their families and is made possible by generous donations from the local community.

If you would like to help Rennie Grove raise the funds it needs to provide services to local patients and families and are friendly, enthusiastic, knowledgeable about your local area and have good communications skills, then please get in touch.

"Members of Rennie Grove's fundraising team will be there to support you whilst you find your feet and there will be plenty of opportunities to get together with other champions around the patch," Claire added.

To find our more please contact community@renniegrove.org or call the fundraising team on 01442 890222 or 01727 731000.

