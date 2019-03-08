Remember the life of a loved one and Light up a Life for Rennie Grove Hospice Care

The loss of a loved one can be particularly poignant in the days and weeks before Christmas and the New Year.

So Rennie Grove Hospice Care's Light Up a Life services during November and December are an uplifting way to come together with your friends and family to remember someone special.

Lisa Makey, head of family support at Rennie Grove, said: "Please join us at one of our Light up a Life services. They are open to everyone, not just those touched by hospice care.

"At each of our services you can sponsor a light to shine in memory of your loved one.

"Everyone who sponsors a light will receive a beautiful card that includes a silver 'in loving memory' star that you can hang on your own Christmas tree.

"Everyone making a Light up a Life general donation will receive a card too.

"We have various services in a range of locations across Herts. Each event is slightly different but most include traditional carols and readings and are a good way to join others to reflect and remember and to light a candle to those whose memory you treasure.

"In St Albans, at the Mayor's Carol Service at the Clock Tower on Sunday December 8 from 4pm, you can remember a loved one by lighting a candle.

"All donations received at the service will come to Rennie Grove.

"As this can be a difficult time of year for people who have been bereaved, please remember that Rennie Grove opened a support phone line earlier this year that is run by friendly volunteers who have been trained in conjunction with the Samaritans and supervised by our family support professionals.

"Our volunteers provide a listening ear for people in St Albans and Harpenden coming to terms with their grief who want someone to talk to. The line is open on Tuesday and Friday between 1.30pm and 4pm so please call if you need to talk."

Visit renniegrove.org/lual for full details of each light up a life service along with information on how to dedicate a light and make a donation.