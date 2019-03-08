Advanced search

Remember the life of a loved one and Light up a Life for Rennie Grove Hospice Care

PUBLISHED: 10:25 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 21 October 2019

Light up a Life for Rennie Grove Hospice Care in memory of a loved one. Picture: Rennie Grove

Light up a Life for Rennie Grove Hospice Care in memory of a loved one. Picture: Rennie Grove

Archant

The loss of a loved one can be particularly poignant in the days and weeks before Christmas and the New Year.

So Rennie Grove Hospice Care's Light Up a Life services during November and December are an uplifting way to come together with your friends and family to remember someone special.

Lisa Makey, head of family support at Rennie Grove, said: "Please join us at one of our Light up a Life services. They are open to everyone, not just those touched by hospice care.

"At each of our services you can sponsor a light to shine in memory of your loved one.

"Everyone who sponsors a light will receive a beautiful card that includes a silver 'in loving memory' star that you can hang on your own Christmas tree.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone making a Light up a Life general donation will receive a card too.

"We have various services in a range of locations across Herts. Each event is slightly different but most include traditional carols and readings and are a good way to join others to reflect and remember and to light a candle to those whose memory you treasure.

"In St Albans, at the Mayor's Carol Service at the Clock Tower on Sunday December 8 from 4pm, you can remember a loved one by lighting a candle.

"All donations received at the service will come to Rennie Grove.

"As this can be a difficult time of year for people who have been bereaved, please remember that Rennie Grove opened a support phone line earlier this year that is run by friendly volunteers who have been trained in conjunction with the Samaritans and supervised by our family support professionals.

"Our volunteers provide a listening ear for people in St Albans and Harpenden coming to terms with their grief who want someone to talk to. The line is open on Tuesday and Friday between 1.30pm and 4pm so please call if you need to talk."

Visit renniegrove.org/lual for full details of each light up a life service along with information on how to dedicate a light and make a donation.

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Power supply turned off in St Albans areas

Electricity has been turned off around Bernards Heath and Batchwood.

Petition calls for drinking water wells throughout St Albans

Capturefile: G:\ÆäÀÌÁî¿ø\¿øº»3\water C\water C\water C-099.tif CaptureSN: CD000868.004804 Software: Capture One DB for Windows

Property Spotlight: A luxurious apartment in the heart of Harpenden

An aerial view of the Welcombe House Collection, Harpenden. The apartment is in Welcombe House, the former Harpenden House Hotel building. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Firefighters rescue horse trapped in ditch in St Albans

Firefighters and an animal rescue team saved a horse which was trapped in a ditch in St Albans.

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Power supply turned off in St Albans areas

Electricity has been turned off around Bernards Heath and Batchwood.

Petition calls for drinking water wells throughout St Albans

Capturefile: G:\ÆäÀÌÁî¿ø\¿øº»3\water C\water C\water C-099.tif CaptureSN: CD000868.004804 Software: Capture One DB for Windows

Property Spotlight: A luxurious apartment in the heart of Harpenden

An aerial view of the Welcombe House Collection, Harpenden. The apartment is in Welcombe House, the former Harpenden House Hotel building. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Firefighters rescue horse trapped in ditch in St Albans

Firefighters and an animal rescue team saved a horse which was trapped in a ditch in St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Remember the life of a loved one and Light up a Life for Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Light up a Life for Rennie Grove Hospice Care in memory of a loved one. Picture: Rennie Grove

Hatfield Tunnel closure leads to major delays on surrounding roads

Roads near the Hatfield Tunnel are also experiencing delays. Picture: HCC.

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Property Spotlight: A luxurious apartment in the heart of Harpenden

An aerial view of the Welcombe House Collection, Harpenden. The apartment is in Welcombe House, the former Harpenden House Hotel building. Picture: Fairview New Homes

St Albans businesses show their artistic side for charity

Monir Ali at The Art of TBC exhibition. Picture: Courtesy Monir Ali of Little Big Ego
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists