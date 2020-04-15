Rennie Grove launches Hospice Handwash Challenge to boost funds and promote good health

Why not take part in Rennie Grove's Handwash Challenge? Archant

Supporters of Rennie Grove are being asked to take part in a new fundraising challenge to ensure the charity’s nurses can continue to provide much-needed hospice at home care for local patients and families during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new challenge is a spin on the successful Ice Bucket Challenge which went viral in 2014. Called the Hospice Handwash Challenge, the fundraiser encourages supporters to have fun by creating a video, making a donation and nominating others to do the same.

The Hospice Handwash Challenge is simple. Just wash your hands for the government-advised 20 seconds and share whatever you do to ensure you keep washing for the full length of time. This could be singing part of a song, reciting a poem, reeling off a list of your favourite places, telling a joke or listing as many capital cities or award-winning films as you can in 20 seconds.

You may also want to watch:

Kath Pezet, head of communications at Rennie Grove said: “We hope our supporters can have fun with our Hospice Handwash Challenge. We know that washing your hands is essentially a bit dull but it’s something everyone needs to do, particularly at the moment.

“The videos we have seen so far are uplifting and should bring some much-needed fun and positivity online. We ask you to help us spread the word and encourage you, your friends and your family to get creative and join in the challenge too, especially children who are on a break from home learning over Easter.”

Unfortunately many of Rennie Grove’s fundraising activities have been cancelled and all 28 of its shops have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The charity is struggling to maintain income and hopes the Hospice Handwash Challenge will spark engagement and be a great alternative way to help fund Rennie Grove nurses who are continuing to take pressure off the NHS by caring for patients in their own homes.

If you would like to take part, simply post your video on social media, tag Rennie Grove Hospice Care and use the hashtag #HospiceHandwashChallenge. Make your donation at renniegrove.org/donate and nominate five friends or family members to take on the challenge. Find out more at renniegrove.org/HospiceHandwashChallenge.