This is what it takes - what Hospice Care Week 2020 means for Rennie Grove

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is one of more than 200 charitable hospices across the UK taking part in Hospice Care Week from October 5-11. The awareness week is led by the national hospice and end-of-life care charity, Hospice UK, and highlights what it takes to provide care to those who need it most.

Tracey Bleakley, chief executive of Hospice UK, said: “Hospice Care Week is an annual week of activity, celebration and action, to raise the profile of, and help to change people’s perceptions of, hospice care across the UK.”

Rennie Grove provides specialist care in Herts and Bucks, day and night, for adults and children with life-limiting illnesses, as well as support for their families.

During lockdown, the charity saw the number of people being cared for by its hospice at home service reach record levels. In the six months from the start of lockdown, this is what it took to care for 1,630 people at home, keeping them out of hospital and protecting the NHS: 7,561 hospice at home visits; 18,473 hours of clinical care; 21,715 telephone calls to support and coordinate high quality care .

Hospice UK estimates that since the COVID crisis began in March, collectively hospices have lost in the region of £70 million in fundraised income. Rennie Grove relies on raising at least 88% of its annual income from public donations through charity shops and fundraisers – that’s over £20,000 every day - and this has just not been possible during the pandemic.

To mark Hospice Care Week, Rennie Grove is running a social media campaign to raise awareness of its work. This will celebrate the amazing support hospice care workers have provided throughout the pandemic and encourage the public to continue to support the care it provides for local families.

