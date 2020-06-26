Children’s Hospice Week reveals incredible work of Rennie Grove Hospice Care in the face of COVID-19 pandemic

Max (right), who lives with an undiagnosed genetic disorder meaning he needs constant care, has received support from Rennie Groves Childrens Hospice at Home team for two years. Archant

Children’s Hospice Week 2020 is taking place between June 22 and 28 to celebrate and raise vital funds for the 54 children’s hospices across the UK.

The families supported by Rennie Grove Hospice Care have felt the effects of lockdown more than anyone. With social isolation taking its toll, families have been left exhausted after months of providing 24/7 care for their children at home.

Karen and John, who have received support from Rennie Grove’s Children’s Hospice at Home team for two years, have been caring for their six-year-old son, Max, who lives with an undiagnosed genetic disorder meaning he needs constant care. Max would usually be visited once a week by a Rennie Grove nurse but currently face-to-face time isn’t possible as they are shielding Max. But Karen and John are still able to call the team whenever needed, day or night, if they have concerns and need to speak to someone.

Karen said: “The nurses have been phoning regularly to make sure we don’t need anything and helped with Max’s recent medication change. This has meant we’ve been able to stay at home which is what we’ve wanted.

“When he was really poorly there was the option for him to be admitted to a hospice but we didn’t want to do that. We wanted to shield him at home as much as we could. We had the option given to us and were able to make a choice and feel supported.’

Rennie Grove relies on the generosity of its supporters, who each year raise 89% of Rennie Grove’s £8.4 million income through charity shops and fundraising activities to fund its work. With all 28 charity shops being closed for three months and supporters being unable to take part in fundraising events, support is needed now more than ever.

Rennie Grove is asking people to fundraise however they can and has launched a special virtual bingo night on Friday June 26 to help fund the care the nurses provide for children now and into the future. To sign up visit www.renniegrove.org/virtualbingo.

Rennie Grove will be sharing posts about the children and families cared for by the Children’s team on their Facebook page at facebook.com/RennieGroveHospiceCare.