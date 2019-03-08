St Albans charity shop search for owners of 'accidentally' donated historic photographs

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Archant

A St Albans charity shop is searching far and wide for the owners of historic photos which were found in the secret compartment of a donation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Staff at the Rennie Grove shop in Hatfield Road were sorting through an anonymous donation when they found a simple wooden box.

Alongside a selection of costume jewellery, employees found a secret compartment in the casket.

Pricing open the division, assistant manager Jane Folwell discovered about 50 historic photographs dating from throughout the 20th century.

She said: "I think they didn't realise the photographs were at the bottom, they have gone through - maybe after a bereavement or a sort out I am guessing - and they have donated the box without realising the photographs were in the bottom."

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Although the majority of items in the alcove are black and white or sepia pictures, there are also some clues in letters and captions.

One postcard is addressed to a Mrs E Clifford on Havelock Street in Spalding, and another picture shows a vicar from a Grantham church.

Jane said: "My father just died so all sentimental thing are important to me, so I thought: 'Oh no, how sad'.

"It would be so nice to find who these treasured memories and history belong to.

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

"I am sure whoever they belong to would like to have them back. It's obviously someone in St Albans and it would be lovely to find who they belonged to."

Jane believes the pictures depict people across generations, maybe from one family, and she said the shop will keep the photographs for however long it takes to find their owner.

"I couldn't throw them away, I don't know what I would do. Even if we hold onto them for 12 months," she said.

Anyone who recognises people in the photos or has information about who donated the box should contact Jane or Diane at the Rennie Grove shop on 01727 855352.

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is a charity which supports patients diagnosed life-limiting illness and their families across west Herts and Buckingamshire.

Visit www.renniegrove.org to find out more about the charity as well as how you can help with fundraising.

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

You may also want to watch: