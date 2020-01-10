Write or update your will in February and support Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Is your New Year's resolution to focus more on your family?

Have you recently experienced a significant life change such as moving house, getting married, retiring or welcoming a new addition to the family?

If so then one way of making sure your loved ones are taken care of in future is to have an up-to-date will.

Throughout February you can write a new will or update an existing one and help local hospice charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care at the same time.

Solicitors supporting Rennie Grove's Make Your Will Month will draw up a standard will and, instead of charging their usual fee, they are giving you the opportunity to make a donation to Rennie Grove.

Your solicitor will provide you with professional advice to write your will and you are asked to make a minimum donation of £140 for a single will or £200 for mirror wills. This enables you to make savings whilst donating to Rennie Grove.

If your circumstances are more complicated, your solicitor will agree any additional fees and provide you with their charges for related services.

Your will is one of the most important documents you will ever sign and it ensures your estate and possessions can be distributed as you wish. It gives peace of mind and security, not just for you but for those you love.

And if you are able to consider leaving a gift in your will to Rennie Grove, this means more patients in the future can receive that charity's specialist services.

The daughter of a Rennie Grove patient said: "The staff at Rennie Grove were all, without fail, absolutely awesome, from the nurses and therapists to the receptionists, everyone was incredibly compassionate and went out of their way to care for my Dad.

"Nothing was too much trouble, whatever the time of day or night."

Local solicitors supporting Make Your Will Month in St Albans and Harpenden are Abbey Law in Hatfield Road, St Albans, Sherrards in Beaconsfield Road, St Albans, City Lawyers in Campfield Road, St Albans and Taylor Walton in Station Approach, Harpenden and Holywell Hill, St Albans.

To find out more please visit renniegrove.org/makeyourwillmonth2020, call 01442 507344 or email legacy@renniegrove.org