If you are interested in running The Virgin Money London Marathon 2020 be prepared to be quick off the blocks!

Rennie Grove Hospice Care holds a number of 'Gold Bond' places for the world famous event and with its popularity increasing year on year, the competition for those places is hotly contested.

Claire Redrup,community fundraising manager at Rennie Grove said: "To apply for one of Rennie Grove's London Marathon Gold Bond places please get in touch with our friendly fundraising team to register your interest. We will then ask you to complete and return an application form.

"Successful Gold Bond applicants will become members of Rennie Grove's team and you will be eligible to join an exclusive Facebook group, receive weekly emails full of useful training tips and fundraising advice, a branded running vest, a range of sponsorship materials and lots of support from the fundraising team.

"You will also be invited to team social get-togethers including our famous pasta night! We ask all our Gold Bond runners to pledge to raise a minimum of £2,500 in sponsorship. This year Rennie Grove's marathon team raised enough sponsorship money to fund a nurse for a whole year.

"The official online ballot for The Virgin London Marathon places closes at the end of October. If you have entered the ballot and you are lucky enough to obtain a place we would love for you to choose to support Rennie Grove.

"If you do you will also be eligible to join Rennie Grove's team and receive the same benefits as our Gold Bond runners. The only difference is that you can chose the amount of sponsorship money you raise."

Jack Brooks has completed an astounding 500 marathons over 28 years. He has raised funds for Rennie Grove at three of them, most recently in August this year.

He said: "I believe that those with terminal illnesses deserve all the support and comfort that we can give them and their situation would be desperate if the hospice movement was not there to support them. I have raised money for Rennie Grove as it still one of my favourite charities."

If you would like to join Rennie Grove's London Marathon team in 2020 then please contact community@renniegrove.org or 01727 731028.