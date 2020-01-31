Advanced search

Stop stopping and start doing - take on a personal challenge for Rennie Grove Hospice Care

PUBLISHED: 08:59 01 February 2020

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is urging people to get out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves to raise money. Picture: Rennie Grove

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is urging people to get out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves to raise money. Picture: Rennie Grove

Archant

If your new year resolutions are already a thing of the past there's no need to feel bad, local charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care has a range of fundraising challenges for you to start now or later in the year.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is urging people to get out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves to raise money. Picture: Rennie GroveRennie Grove Hospice Care is urging people to get out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves to raise money. Picture: Rennie Grove

Why not make this new decade the time to step out of your comfort zone and do something amazing?

As well as feeling a sense of personal achievement you will also make a really positive difference to local adults and children who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness and help them and their families to make the most of every moment.

Rennie Grove has several challenges for you to consider - from running, swimming and cycling to jumping out of a plane - so if you want to get active and raise much needed funds for a local charity then look no further.

New for the Herts 10K 2020 is a half marathon. Registration - including a special early bird booking discount - is now open!

And if physical activity is not your bag then we have plenty of alternatives for you too. You can be part of the action by supporting others with sponsorship, by attending one of the many and varied social activities or by becoming a volunteer who helps out at fundraising events.

You may also want to watch:

Coming up in the next few weeks are a gala dinner, a spring ball, a fashion talk and a musical evening with more to follow throughout the year.

Check the What's on pages of Rennie Grove's website at renniegrove.org/whats-on to keep up to date with new listings.

"Our supporters do all kinds of sponsored activities to raise funds for us throughout the year.

"We are so proud of their amazing achievements and very grateful for the funds they raise for our patients and their families" said Claire Redrup, community fundraising manager at Rennie Grove.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care gives adults and children in west Herts who have a life-limiting illness the choice to live as well as possible at home surrounded by family, friends and the things that matter to them most right until the end.

Visit renniegrove.org/support/individual-sponsored-challenges for ideas of what's are available.

You can also talk to a member of Community Fundraising Team on 01442 890222 or email community@renniegrove.org.

Most Read

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

Pub in the Park St Albans music line-up announced for Tom Kerridge’s food festival

Pub in the Park St Albans will include music from Basement Jaxx

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

Pub in the Park St Albans music line-up announced for Tom Kerridge’s food festival

Pub in the Park St Albans will include music from Basement Jaxx

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Stop stopping and start doing – take on a personal challenge for Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is urging people to get out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves to raise money. Picture: Rennie Grove

Smart motorway plans for A1(M) Hertfordshire stretch put on hold

Work to change the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 8 for Stevenage into a smart motorway was due to begin in March, but has been put on hold. Picture: Google Street View.

St Albans residents invited to have their say on crime prevent in district

St Albans Community Safety Partnership is inviting people to have their say on crime prevention in the district. Picture: Cambs police

The Zombies add second Harpenden concert date

The Zombies have announced a second show at Harpenden Public Halls.

Primary school knife panic in Park Street

A Year 4 child took a replica knife to school, causing panic in Park Street. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24