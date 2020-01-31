Stop stopping and start doing - take on a personal challenge for Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is urging people to get out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves to raise money. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

If your new year resolutions are already a thing of the past there's no need to feel bad, local charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care has a range of fundraising challenges for you to start now or later in the year.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is urging people to get out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves to raise money. Picture: Rennie Grove

Why not make this new decade the time to step out of your comfort zone and do something amazing?

As well as feeling a sense of personal achievement you will also make a really positive difference to local adults and children who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness and help them and their families to make the most of every moment.

Rennie Grove has several challenges for you to consider - from running, swimming and cycling to jumping out of a plane - so if you want to get active and raise much needed funds for a local charity then look no further.

New for the Herts 10K 2020 is a half marathon. Registration - including a special early bird booking discount - is now open!

And if physical activity is not your bag then we have plenty of alternatives for you too. You can be part of the action by supporting others with sponsorship, by attending one of the many and varied social activities or by becoming a volunteer who helps out at fundraising events.

Coming up in the next few weeks are a gala dinner, a spring ball, a fashion talk and a musical evening with more to follow throughout the year.

Check the What's on pages of Rennie Grove's website at renniegrove.org/whats-on to keep up to date with new listings.

"Our supporters do all kinds of sponsored activities to raise funds for us throughout the year.

"We are so proud of their amazing achievements and very grateful for the funds they raise for our patients and their families" said Claire Redrup, community fundraising manager at Rennie Grove.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care gives adults and children in west Herts who have a life-limiting illness the choice to live as well as possible at home surrounded by family, friends and the things that matter to them most right until the end.

Visit renniegrove.org/support/individual-sponsored-challenges for ideas of what's are available.

You can also talk to a member of Community Fundraising Team on 01442 890222 or email community@renniegrove.org.