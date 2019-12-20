Rennie Grove Hospice Care offers support for children and their families over Christmas

Twin brothers Harley (left) and Roman (right) receive support from Rennie Grove Hospice Care at Christmas. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

Rennie Grove Hospice Care's specialist nursing services are available day and night - and Christmas is no exception.

Leanne is a children's nurse at Rennie Grove. She said: "We are here for our patients and their families throughout Christmas.

"And while our families tend to want to spend the holidays without any routine nurse visits, there is always a children's nurse available to give advice over the phone or to make a home visit if needed.

"Our families say they feel reassured to know that we are always here for them."

Ellie and Oli have twin baby boys - Roman and Harley. Roman has a very rare and complex health condition and is cared for by Leanne and her colleagues in the children's nursing team at Rennie Grove.

Ellie said: "It's a great comfort to know that the Rennie Grove nurses will be there over the Christmas period, no matter what time of the day or night, to support us all and keep Roman comfortable. We're so looking forward to the boys' first Christmas and want to make it as special as possible. Without the Rennie Grove support I don't know what we'd do."

Samantha Howard, director of nursing at Rennie Grove, adds: "Our nurses' main aim at Christmas - and every day - is to give patients the choice to be cared for at home so that they can spend precious time with their family and friends.

"Being with those you love in the place you feel most comfortable is so important and our nurses will do all they can to make sure that this is possible. We are very proud that we provide a service to our patients day and night especially as most other health and social care organisations offer a reduced service over Christmas and the new year.

"It is thanks to our wonderful supporters, volunteers and the local community that we are able to care for so many families at home. Their year-round generosity funds the £20,000 we need each day to run our service and helps patients and families to create precious memories at Christmas.

"On behalf of everyone here at Rennie Grove I would like to say a big thank you to each person, business and organisation that has helped us this year and to wish them a very merry Christmas and a happy new year."

To learn more visit renniegrove.org.