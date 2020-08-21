Advanced search

Rennie Grove Hospice Care helps people cope with bereavement during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:59 24 August 2020

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is offering bereavement services for those who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Veronica Stewart

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is offering bereavement services for those who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Veronica Stewart

VERONICA STEWART

Coping with bereavement is a personal thing but having someone to talk to can make a real difference.

The Rennie Grove Bereavement Support Line provides this listening ear and offers support when you or your family, friends or colleagues need it.

The recent coronavirus crisis has been particularly challenging for those whose loved ones have died. With restrictions on visiting hospitals, care homes or private homes in place, opportunities to say goodbye and be with people at the end have been limited.

Helpful methods of acknowledging grief such as funeral and memorial services have also been restricted, making it especially difficult for many to come to terms with their loss.

Whether the loss is recent or not, if you or someone you know needs help to cope with bereavement, Rennie Grove’s team of trained staff and volunteers can help.

You may also want to watch:

You can call the Bereavement Support Line on 01727 638008 at any time and a member of the team will call back on the next working day. Trained to listen with empathy but without judgement, our team will work with you to find a way to help, signposting you to other forms of support if needed.

Lisa Makey, head of family support services at Rennie Grove explained: “We recognise that different people need different levels of support but it is important that no-one feels alone when coping with bereavement.

“Sometimes grief can take you by surprise too, popping up many years after someone has died or affecting you more intensely than expected when someone who is not especially close dies.

“Our Bereavement Support Line is there for everyone, offering support to help you cope with general grief or specific challenges and we hope that local people will use the service if they need it and help us spread the word about it to other members of the community.

“By supporting each other in this way, we hope to ensure that everyone in the local community feels they have someone to turn to.”

You can call the Rennie Grove Bereavement Support Line on 01727 638008 and it is open 24 hours a day for messages.

A team member will call back the next working day. Our help and support comes at no cost, however standard local call rates apply.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Transport Secretary announces funding for second footbridge at St Albans City station

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces funding for second footbridge project at St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

The Pass-Out Challenge: the dangerous new trend being practised by St Albans teenagers

Verulam School pupils have been taking part in the Pass-Out Challenge.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Transport Secretary announces funding for second footbridge at St Albans City station

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces funding for second footbridge project at St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

The Pass-Out Challenge: the dangerous new trend being practised by St Albans teenagers

Verulam School pupils have been taking part in the Pass-Out Challenge.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Rennie Grove Hospice Care helps people cope with bereavement during lockdown

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is offering bereavement services for those who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Veronica Stewart

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Transport Secretary announces funding for second footbridge at St Albans City station

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces funding for second footbridge project at St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Herts police and fire service raise rainbow flag for LGBT+ community

Herts Fire and Rescue and police holding the LGBT+ flag. Picture: Herts police

It’s OK To Say charity founder embarks on Channel swim for Children’s Air Ambulance

It's OK To Say charity founder Stacey Turner with the Children's Air Ambulance.