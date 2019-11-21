Rennie Grove fundraisers prove to be real-life sporting heroes

Local sportsmen and women continue to put their skills to good effect by using them to raise funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

The 15th annual Mike Hodge golf day raised £10,000 for Rennie Grove and, while Mike has taken a well-deserved rest from the organisation of the event, Matt Neil (aka Dingo) and Rob Walter (aka Rookie) stepped up to the plate and made a fantastic job of picking up where Mike left off.

Dingo and Rookie are also members of the Men of Fields that raised £26,000 for Rennie Grove and the Hospice of St Francis earlier in the year.

Gemma Ralph, senior community fundraiser at Rennie Grove said: "The annual Mike Hodge golf day raises so much money for our charity and we are incredibly grateful to the organisers, the players and to the event sponsor Jarvis Homes.

"People are surprised when they learn that we need to raise £20,000 each day to provide our service and we are so lucky to have such loyal supporters who raise funds for us year after year."

Another local fundraising initiative for Rennie Grove that he hopes to replicate in future was organised by Jack Taylor, who is a Surveyor at Aitchison Raffety Property Consultants (a Rennie Grove corporate patron).

Jack said: "Earlier this year I ran a fitness summer camp for the guys at Phoenix Football Club. The facilities and equipment were provided for free so instead of charging for the training sessions I asked for a £1 contribution per person per session.

"We raised over £400 for Rennie Grove from these contributions and a £100 donation from the Plough in Tyttenhanger. I plan to continue to raise funds in this way with future training camps.

"Rennie Grove staff cared for my grandmother before her recent passing and, after the tremendous support they gave her and my family, I want to continue doing all I can to support the charity."

Gemma added: "Without the support of people like Jack and the football team, Rennie Grove would not be able to continue providing 24/7 hospice at home care to those who need it. We are very thankful for this donation."

If you would like to raise funds for Rennie Grove by holding a sporting or another type of event then please get in touch with the community fundraising team on community@renniegrove.org or on 01442 890222.