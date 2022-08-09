Annual concert reaches £100,000 for Rennie Grove

The fundraising total for this year’s Sounds Around the Abbey concert is in, and with over £6,200 raised at this year’s three-day event, it takes the total raised for Rennie Grove by the musical spectacular over four years to over £100,000.

Almost 1,000 people attended the recent series of concerts held in the stunning setting of St Albans Cathedral.

They were treated to performances under the direction of Pippa D Collins by Brilliant Theatre Arts, the Jupiter Singers, London Show Choir and Hugh Maynard, all hosted by Rosemarie Ford.

Chris Langford, a Rennie Grove Vice President and the driving force behind the concerts, said: “Sounds Around the Abbey has become a real fixture in the calendar and people come back year after year for the musical extravaganza.

"I’d like to thank Pippa and all of the performers at this year’s concerts for putting on such a wonderful show, and everybody who bought tickets and came along on the nights.

“The money raised by this event will make a huge difference to local people who need the care and support of Rennie Grove and its Hospice at Home nurses.”