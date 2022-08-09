News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Annual concert reaches £100,000 for Rennie Grove

person

Laura Bill

Published: 2:30 PM August 9, 2022
Sounds Around the Abbey 2022.

Sounds Around the Abbey 2022. - Credit: Rennie Grove

The fundraising total for this year’s Sounds Around the Abbey concert is in, and with over £6,200 raised at this year’s three-day event, it takes the total raised for Rennie Grove by the musical spectacular over four years to over £100,000.

Almost 1,000 people attended the recent series of concerts held in the stunning setting of St Albans Cathedral.

They were treated to performances under the direction of Pippa D Collins by Brilliant Theatre Arts, the Jupiter Singers, London Show Choir and Hugh Maynard, all hosted by Rosemarie Ford.

Chris Langford, a Rennie Grove Vice President and the driving force behind the concerts, said: “Sounds Around the Abbey has become a real fixture in the calendar and people come back year after year for the musical extravaganza.

"I’d like to thank Pippa and all of the performers at this year’s concerts for putting on such a wonderful show, and everybody who bought tickets and came along on the nights.

“The money raised by this event will make a huge difference to local people who need the care and support of Rennie Grove and its Hospice at Home nurses.”

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Police officers have arrested a man from St Albans on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

Police arrest St Albans man on suspicion of 'harassment'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Robert Stewart tried to evade law enforcement officers by hiding in a child's playhouse in Harpenden

Luton Crown Court

Drug dealer hid in child's playhouse to evade arrest in Harpenden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
At around 3.20am on Sunday, July 3, a man was kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside Metro Bank, St Albans

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside St Albans bank

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle crash on the A5183 between Radlett and London Colney

East of England Ambulance Service

Harley-Davidson rider dies in A5183 Radlett crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon