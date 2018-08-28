Runners make a marathon effort to raise money for Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Gill Hudnott and Sarah Pritchard are taking part in the London Marathon for Rennie Grove Hospice. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s 11-strong team of 2019 London Marathon runners met up recently for a photoshoot and a teambuilding session as their training for the big event, that takes place at the end of April, ramps up a gear.

Among the team are two St Albans residents, Gill Hudnott and Sarah Pritchard.

Gill said: “Each April I catch parts of the television coverage of the London Marathon and it fills me with excitement, and so the idea that I should actually enter came to me. In 2009 my dad required the services of the former Iain Rennie Hospice at Home charity, now part of Rennie Grove Hospice Care, and in 2019 it will be the 10th anniversary of my lovely dad’s passing. I feel what better way to mark this and remember him than to support and run for Rennie Grove and raise as much money as I possibly can.”

Sarah said: “Through my work I have come to see what an important role Rennie Grove plays in our community. Their tireless work supports families through very difficult times and I want to help the charity continue this work, especially with cuts in government funding.

“A lot of people raise money for charities as a thank you for support they received in the past.

“I want to raise money for Rennie Grove for the help I or my family members may need in the future. I want to ensure Rennie Grove is still around for many years to come.”

Since the first race was held in 1981, the London Marathon has grown in size, stature and popularity.

Now established among the major events in the sporting calendar, the London Marathon is shown on television in nearly 200 countries around the world with over a million runners completing the race.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, said: “We are so proud of our amazing team of runners who are taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon challenge to raise funds for Rennie Grove. They are all doing really well with their training and their fundraising but if anybody would like to donate to support them I know it would mean a huge amount to both them, and us.”

You can read more and make a donation by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/irghhc/londonmarathon2019.