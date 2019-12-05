Advanced search

Christmas shopping all wrapped up with Rennie Grove Hospice Care

PUBLISHED: 16:59 07 December 2019

Shop for Christmas present at one of Rennie Grove's shops in St Albans, Harpenden or London Colney. Picture: Rennie Grove

Shop for Christmas present at one of Rennie Grove's shops in St Albans, Harpenden or London Colney. Picture: Rennie Grove

If you're seeking an extra special gift for friends, family or your Secret Santa recipient but have run out of ideas and inspiration then look no further than local charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Shop for Christmas present at one of Rennie Grove's shops in St Albans, Harpenden or London Colney. Picture: Rennie GroveShop for Christmas present at one of Rennie Grove's shops in St Albans, Harpenden or London Colney. Picture: Rennie Grove

Rennie Grove is a local charity providing specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness. Its unique hospice at home service, available day and night, supports patients to live the best quality life they can with a choice about how and where they are cared for towards the end of life.

You can support Rennie Grove and cross items off your Christmas shopping list by visiting one of its local shops; it has two in St Albans, two in Harpenden and one in London Colney. There you will find a huge range of top quality pre-loved and new goods. New in store for 2019 is a range of "caring gifts" and there is something to suit all budgets.

Caring gifts include an hour of care from one of Rennie Grove's specially trained healthcare assistants, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, bereavement therapy for a child and more. These gifts are also available from Rennie Grove's website.

While visiting the website why not also take a look at Rennie Grove's eBay shop? There is an ever-changing plethora of fascinating and unusual objects that you can bid on. Visit renniegrove.org/shops and follow the link to bid on auction items that are listed right now.

Director of retail and trading Deborah Gould said: "We are so proud of our chain of 28 shops. They are Aladdin's caves full of items including clothing, footwear and accessories alongside practical and decorative household items as well as toys, games and books.

"Our shop teams - including our brilliant volunteers - are creating a different festive window every week in the run up to Christmas. Each shop will also be offering the opportunity to win a gift hamper every Saturday in the four weeks before Christmas as well as holding a children's Christmas card competition from December 1 to December 14."

By purchasing gifts or treating yourself you are contributing to a great local cause and helping to give local patients the choice to spend their last weeks and months at home with their families - which is especially important at this time of year.

