TV presenter hosts Rennie Grove Christmas Carol concert in St Albans

TV presenter Pam Rhodes will host a Christmas carol concert in St Albans for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

For the perfect way to begin the countdown to the big day, Rennie Grove Hospice Care would like to invite you to join TV presenter Pam Rhodes as she returns to host the charity's annual Christmas carol concert on Wednesday, December 11 at St Peter's Church, St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Pam will be introducing a mix of music from the past and present with performances by Kings of Herts - a barbershop harmony group from Harpenden - and the Amici Singers led by Battle of the Proms conductor Douglas Coombes.

Gemma Ralph, senior community fundraiser at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, said: "Our popular Christmas carol concert really is the ideal way to start your festive celebrations, with tickets costing just £15 and including a drink and a mince pie.

"Proceeds from the evening will go towards helping Rennie Grove to continue to provide hospice at home care to our adult and child patients over the Christmas period and into the New Year.

"Advance tickets always sell well but they are also available on the door so we do hope to see lots of our supporters and local residents at St Peter's Church on the 11th."

The doors open at 6.30pm, with the concert starting at 7pm.

Children are very welcome and under-fives go free, and there will also be a raffle.

For tickets and more information please call 01727 731028 or visit renniegrove.org/whatson.

Rennie Grove's What's On pages on its website also include information on a range of additional seasonal activities and events including Christmas wreath-making workshops, special shopping opportunities at their retail outlets in St Albans and Harpenden, and Light Up a Life services - which provide a chance to come together with other bereaved members of the local community to remember loved ones this Christmas.

You don't have to have been directly impacted by Rennie Grove to attend a Light Up a Life service; these remembrance events are open to anyone who has experienced bereavement.

Attending any festive event helps to keep patients and their families together at home, making special memories and enjoy what could be their last Christmas together. Thank you