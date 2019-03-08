Charity golfers drive funds for Rennie Grove Hospice in St Albans

There's absolutely no doubt about it, you'd have to travel a fair way to find a more successful group of fundraisers than Rennie Grove Hospice Care's golfing supporters.

Take local chartered surveyors and town planners Aitchison Rafferty for instance. Their recent golf day has just raised a far from below par £4,750 for local families affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The event was held in memory of colleague Steve Halliday, who used to organise an annual interbank golf challenge on behalf of the company. Sadly Steve was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and passed away following a bravely fought battle in November 2018.

"Steve was a former bank manager and so had a large number of contacts within the industry and was highly respected, which made him ideally suited for the role of bank liaison. He led business development initiatives and very much embodied our values especially teamwork and professionalism," commented Matthew Bowen, director at Aitchison Raffety.

"After being ill for most of 2018, Steve's condition was diagnosed as terminal and with the excellent nursing care from Rennie Grove's hospice at home nurses, he was able to spend his final days in comfort at home with his family and dogs.

"In memory of Steve and with the kind agreement of his family, we changed our Interbank Golf Day to honour him, opening it up to local companies, clients and Steve's friends with all money raised donated to Rennie Grove."

The hotly contested competition on a somewhat rainy day saw a number of banking and other local teams taking part, with Greenfleets emerging victorious, closely followed by 5 Rings Group. Representatives from Rennie Grove were on hand to thank everyone for attending, and a speech was given by Steve's son, Thomas.

Rosalind Lee, corporate fundraising manager at Rennie Grove said: "Aitchison Rafferty are highly valued, long-standing supporters of Rennie Grove and we are incredibly grateful for all the hard work that went into making their golf day such a success.

"We rely on the generosity of local supporters to raise the funds we need to make sure that we can continue to provide the type of nursing care that Steve received which means people have the choice to spend their last months and weeks at home."

For more information on Rennie Grove's golf days or to organise your own please visit www.renniegrove.org/golf