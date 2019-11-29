Advanced search

Double your donation to Rennie Grove Hospice Care with the Big Give

PUBLISHED: 16:59 01 December 2019

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is encouraging people to donate to help families over Christmas. Picture: Rennie Grove

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is encouraging people to donate to help families over Christmas. Picture: Rennie Grove

Archant

Donate to the Rennie Grove Hospice Care Big Give Christmas Challenge during the one week window and your donation will be doubled!

From midday on Tuesday, December 3 to midday on Tuesday, December 10, all donations made to Rennie Grove's 'Keeping families together this Christmas' project online at thebiggive.org.uk (click on Christmas Challenge 2019) will be matched by local supporters and the charity's champion, Candis Magazine.

Rennie Grove will be using the UK's biggest online match funding campaign to help make it possible for patients to stay at home with their families, spending precious time together over what may be their last Christmas together.

Samantha Howard, Rennie Grove's director of nursing and patient services, said: "For some families this may be the last Christmas that they can spend together with their loved ones.

"Having the time to create lasting memories together is very special and our hospice at home nurses and healthcare assistants have the privilege of helping to make this happen.

You may also want to watch:

"They can prevent unnecessary visits and admissions to hospital by planning care in advance, providing practical nursing and being available for emergency visits.

"Our support makes it possible for patients to stay at home throughout the Christmas period and, with fewer doctor surgeries and pharmacies open over Christmas, it is important patients know they have the medical care they need.

"The impact on a family of having this precious time can be lifelong and something they treasure forever. All our nurses feel privileged to be able to provide care to families and are so grateful for your support."

Please visit renniegrove.org/biggive and take a look at our short film to find out more about keeping families together this Christmas.

Rennie Grove hopes to raise £10,000 from generous donations during the week-long challenge, which will then be doubled up to total £20,000. This would fund 560 hours of care from a hospice at home nurse and 12 night shifts.

Please help by visiting thebiggive.org.uk and entering Rennie Grove into the search tab. Make sure you don't donate any earlier as your donation will not be included.

Thank you so much for your help.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Leopards clinch first win of the season with dominant success over Liverpool

Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.

Double your donation to Rennie Grove Hospice Care with the Big Give

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is encouraging people to donate to help families over Christmas. Picture: Rennie Grove

St Luke’s School in Redbourn helped by 948 Sports Foundation

Headteacher Stephen Hoult-Allen, learning outside the classroom co-ordinator Josh Croswell and children from St Luke's School, Redbourn, receive the cheque from 948 Foundation trustee Anglea Byrne.

New dad Tom Bender happy with Saints’ strong second-half showing against Chelmsford

Tom Bender has now made 183 appearances for St Albans City. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists