Double your donation to Rennie Grove Hospice Care with the Big Give

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is encouraging people to donate to help families over Christmas. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

Donate to the Rennie Grove Hospice Care Big Give Christmas Challenge during the one week window and your donation will be doubled!

From midday on Tuesday, December 3 to midday on Tuesday, December 10, all donations made to Rennie Grove's 'Keeping families together this Christmas' project online at thebiggive.org.uk (click on Christmas Challenge 2019) will be matched by local supporters and the charity's champion, Candis Magazine.

Rennie Grove will be using the UK's biggest online match funding campaign to help make it possible for patients to stay at home with their families, spending precious time together over what may be their last Christmas together.

Samantha Howard, Rennie Grove's director of nursing and patient services, said: "For some families this may be the last Christmas that they can spend together with their loved ones.

"Having the time to create lasting memories together is very special and our hospice at home nurses and healthcare assistants have the privilege of helping to make this happen.

"They can prevent unnecessary visits and admissions to hospital by planning care in advance, providing practical nursing and being available for emergency visits.

"Our support makes it possible for patients to stay at home throughout the Christmas period and, with fewer doctor surgeries and pharmacies open over Christmas, it is important patients know they have the medical care they need.

"The impact on a family of having this precious time can be lifelong and something they treasure forever. All our nurses feel privileged to be able to provide care to families and are so grateful for your support."

Please visit renniegrove.org/biggive and take a look at our short film to find out more about keeping families together this Christmas.

Rennie Grove hopes to raise £10,000 from generous donations during the week-long challenge, which will then be doubled up to total £20,000. This would fund 560 hours of care from a hospice at home nurse and 12 night shifts.

Please help by visiting thebiggive.org.uk and entering Rennie Grove into the search tab. Make sure you don't donate any earlier as your donation will not be included.

Thank you so much for your help.