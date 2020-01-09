Take the Rennie Grove Hospice Care 30-day virtual challenge

If you're looking to make the start of 2020 a time to get active then why not do that and raise money for a local charity at the same time?

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is inviting you to take on its 30-day virtual challenge and it's up to you what you do.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove, said: "We are asking people to take on a 30-day virtual challenge over January and February. That means that you don't have to do something on 30 consecutive days - unless you want to of course - but you can spread it over the two months so that it fits in with work, home and other commitments.

"Some examples of challenges might be to run 30 miles, take 300,000 steps or cycle 300 miles within 30 days. But people can set whatever activity that works best for them. I plan to take 300,000 steps in 30 days.

"It will be a challenge but a great one to take on, and I will be asking all my friends and family to sponsor me to raise funds for Rennie Grove.

Claire Redrup and Nicola Aquila, from Rennie Grove's Fundraising Team, are also taking up the challenge.

Claire said: "I intend to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days over January and February. I will be running, swimming, walking and even hula hooping to try and get this body back to some semblance of fitness! Raising funds for this fantastic cause and helping families who need the support will keep me motivated and committed to reaching my goal."

Nicola said: "Later this year I will be trekking Machu Picchu and the Rainbow Mountain, in Peru and aiming to raise £5,000 for Rennie Grove. Our nurses cared for my father who passed away in last August and I want to give something back. I will be completing 30 minutes of cardio exercise per day, kicking it off in mid-Jan."

Please visit renniegrove.org/virtualchallenges to sign up for your 30 day challenge. Once registered please get in touch with Rennie Grove at events@renniegrove.org. The team will send you a fundraising pack and can also provide balloons, banners and collection boxes if you need them for your fundraising activities.

Registration will also enable you to download an app where you can track your progress on your fitness device.