Remembrance Day 2021: Parades and services take place in St Albans and Harpenden

Hundreds of people gathered around St Albans' war memorial to pay their respects to members of British armed forces who lost their lives in two World Wars and other conflicts.

Mayor Edgar Hill led the commemoration and was joined by leaders of the major faiths, representatives of air, sea and army cadets, the Guiding and Scout movements, the police and other uniformed services.

Beside them were Royal British Legion members, Honorary Aldermen and councillors from county, district, town and parish councils.

Revd Mark Dearnley of St Peter’s Church conducted the service while Revd Brendan Day, of Ss Alban and Stephen Catholic Church, read from the Christian New Testament.

Rabbi Daniel Sturgess of St Albans United Synagogue read from the Hebrew Scriptures and Mr Akhtar Zaman, President of the St Albans Islamic Centre Islamic Centre, read from the Holy Quran.

During the service, there were prayers and the St Albans City Band provided the music for hymns.

Wreaths were laid by the Mayor, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Richard Beazley, and representatives of the Police, the Fire and Ambulance Services.

After the service, the Mayor accompanied by his Macebearer and other dignitaries saluted a parade of the various groups that attended the event.

He said: “It was very heartening to see so many people at our Remembrance Sunday service after we had to cancel last year because of the pandemic.

“Once again, our community has joined together and turned out in force to honour the many men and women who sacrificed their lives for their country.

“It was great to see so many young people, in particular, among the crowds and representing the scouts, guides and cadets.

“It shows that we all recognise the tremendous debt we owe to the men and women who lost their lives defending our country. We must always remember them.”

Meanwhile, in Harpenden a parade took place through the streets of the town before reaching the war memorial for laying of wreaths and a service.

Town Mayor Paul Cousin and the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Lionel C Wallace, met and talked to a couple of Harpenden veterans after the service, including Ray who is 103 years old, and Eric.

