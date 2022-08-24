News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Ukrainian refugees swimming for free in Harpenden

Laura Bill

Published: 1:57 PM August 24, 2022
A new initiative has offered free swimming to Ukrainian refugees living in Harpenden.

Harpenden Leisure Centre has been offering free swimming pool access to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees this summer.

Working in partnership with the Parish of Harpenden, 1Life’s Harpenden Leisure Centre has been supporting Ukrainians who have fled their country through free swimming sessions.

The initiative has been running throughout the summer holidays but the centre is also exploring other avenues to continue its support into the winter months.

General manager Craig Brown said: “These people have suffered a tremendous amount and been forced to leave the place they called home. We all know the benefits exercise can have on a person’s physical and mental health and it has been an absolute privilege to see these sessions positively impacting the lives of people who needed it most.”

As well as swimming sessions, which include lane and fun swimming to cater for all ages, the refugees have also been invited to join in with group exercise classes and to try out the centre's state-of-the-art gym.

Reverend Sally Goodson, associate vicar at the Parish of Harpenden, said: “This partnership has enabled Ukrainian families to access swimming sessions and it’s been a great way to integrate them into our community.” 

Craig added: “Health and exercise is for everyone and we’ve loved welcoming the refugees to our community and helping them get their heart rates up.”

